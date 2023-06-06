Stefon Diggs’ Brother Assists In Orchestrated Elevator Attack

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs‘ brother, Darez, is in some hot water after he was seen on camera appearing to take part in an attack in an elevator.

Darez Diggs is alleged to have been involved in the May 29 incident that occurred in the elevator of a Los Angeles apartment building.

Stefon Diggs' Bro, Darez, Orchestrates Attack On Man In Elevator, Video Shows https://t.co/xsrtDBZTwR — TMZ (@TMZ) June 5, 2023

In the video, Diggs can be seen outside the elevator seemingly waiting for someone. A man emerges from the elevator and he and Diggs exchange words. The man gets back in the elevator and tries to close the doors, only for Diggs to hold the elevator open while two men join him. The two apparent accomplices then begin attacking the man as Diggs looks on.

During the attack, the victim appeared to have several chains ripped from his neck.

TMZ Sports reports that the LAPD was called to the scene of the incident, however, the suspects had fled before they arrived.

Police did take a report of a robbery. The complainant told them that three men had stolen an orange purse with diamonds in it. They also stated that the men had taken several pieces of jewelry.

As it stands, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Darez Diggs — also known as Mar’Sean Diggs — was once a pro football player like his brothers Stefon and Trevon. He spent the 2020 XFL season with the Los Angeles Wildcats as a defensive back. He played his college football at Marion University before transferring to the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Since hanging up his cleats, Diggs has taken to running a lifestyle brand called Blue Boii.

