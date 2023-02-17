Cowboys Star Sued For $250,000 Over Alleged Rent Dispute: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Dallas Cowboys star Trevon Diggs has reportedly been slapped with a significant lawsuit.

The defensive back is being sued in Denton County, Texas by his old landlord Rose Marie Yadegar for allegedly not paying rent on a property he vacated July 22, 2022, according to WFAA.

The talented NFL player is being sued for up to a total of $250,000. He’s accused of owing $33,500 in past rent and late payments, $11,000 in remaining payments on the lease, minor yard maintenance fees, $3,400 in property repairs, deep cleaning carpets for more than $500, and legal fees for the eviction that totaled $2,500, according to the same report. The lawsuit claims the lease Diggs signed requires him to also pay legal fees in the event a situation like the current one happens.

Trevon Diggs faces massive lawsuit. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Trevon Diggs’ hits back.

Diggs’ attorney filed a response and “generally” denied “each and every allegation in the suit and demanding the landlord prove them,” according to WFAA.

This appears to stem from some misunderstanding or miscommunication going on with this rental property that ended sometime last year. He thought this matter was completely resolved. So, to have this situation arise out of the blue was a bit of a shock to him,” his attorney Scott Becker explained.

Becker also floated whether or not Diggs might be a “target” in this situation.

Trevon Diggs sued for up to $250,000. What are the allegations he’s facing in the lawsuit? (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The good news for Diggs is that if he does have to fork over a little money, he should be fine. He’s made more than $5 million through the first three seasons of his NFL career. He’s also slated to earn $4.3 million next season. Seeing as how he’s a solid NFL defensive back, Diggs will also likely see a lucrative extension in the near future.