Xavier Legette Couldn't Contain His Excitement Watching His First NHL Game

Wednesday night wasn’t a good night for Carolina Hurricanes fans, as the Florida Panthers defeated them 5-3 to advance to the Stanley Cup final . But new Carolina sports star Xavier Leggette had a night he will remember forever.

Legette was drafted No. 32 overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2024. The former University of South Carolina wide receiver logged 49 catches for 497 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season . Because he was so busy tearing it up in the NFL, he didn’t have a lot of chances to go to any hockey games.

But on Wednesday, he went to his first Hurricanes and first NHL game of his life (South Carolina doesn't have a team - yet). And he had a blast. Unsurprisingly, some of the moments he enjoyed the most were when two players collided at the glass where he was sitting.

There are tons of videos of football guys attending hockey games for the first time ever , and each time it’s phenomenal content. It’s great to see stars become fans for a bit and get invested in other sports they don’t get a lot of exposure to, especially when that sport is as phenomenal as hockey.

Unfortunately, Legette did not pick a game that Carolina would end up winning. They’ve had a crippling tendency to lose Eastern conference finals games over the past 15 or so years.

But if there’s anything to learn from this experience, it’s that the hurricanes have a new loyal fan. Perhaps next year they will get over their late-round playoff tendencies and win some games he attends.