Charles Barkley Gives Masterclass To WNBA Media On How To Ask Players Real Questions

Charles Barkley is the gift that keeps on giving.

Seriously, the man is an absolute gem who has only become more hilarious as his "IDGAF" attitude has only grown since the enormous success (and plenty of viral moments) of being a part of TNT's Inside the NBA.

Thursday night offered another one of Chuck's notable highlights when he asked New York Knicks star Karl Anthony Towns one of the blandest and most straightforward questions: "Yo man, why you be getting these dumb fouls?"

KARL-ANTHOINY TOWNS HAS BEEN A FOUL MACHINE

It's funny, because it's true, as Barkley proves once again, that sometimes the simplest questions can generate the best reactions.

"God only knows," the Knicks star, who had five more fouls in Thursday night's Game 5 Knicks victory over the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals, responded.

"Because when you got your fourth foul, they took you out. The Pacers made a run," Barkley continued. "You got to stop doing that," while Shaq can be heard in the background saying, "It's happening every game!"

Towns nodded his head and agreed, "I gotta do a much better job at that."

CHARLES BARKLEY IS A BETTER JOURNALIST THAN THE WNBA MEDIA

Maybe some in the WNBA media world can take lessons from Barkley and Shaq and actually ask real questions instead of trying not to offend people like Angel Reese, who appears to have blatantly lied about Indiana Fever fans shouting racist things toward her. The media have refused to ask Reese for comment because, of course, they haven't.

On the flip side, you have Barkley asking a question that every Knicks and sports fan at home was wondering - what the heck was Karl-Anthony doing committing the extremely frustrating, pointless fouls?

In the five-game series so far, Towns had four fouls in Game 1, three in Game 2, five in Game 3, four in Game 4, and another five on Thursday. 21 fouls in five games? No wonder Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is losing his hair!

It's the year 2025 and Charles Barkley is not only one of the funniest on-air sports personalities, but is also putting other journalists to shame by asking the real questions.

