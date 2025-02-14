Shaq Goes Off The Rails During Inside The NBA: 'We Are Getting Fired Anyway!'

You have to hand it to Shaq. He doesn't try holding back his feelings, for better or worse.

The NBA Hall of Famer's latest "tell it like it is" moment occurred on Thursday night's Inside The NBA when he abruptly screamed "F*** it!" in what truly was a train going off the rails moment.

INSIDE THE NBA LEAVES TNT AFTER THIS SEASON

The outburst came towards the end of TNT's Inside The NBA after the Timberwolves defeated the Thunder 116-101 and the show's "Race to the board" segment in which Shaq and Charles Barkley trolled Kenny Smith by not participating.

"In the words of Marshawn Lynch, ‘I’m tired as shit, America,'" he said. "We are getting fired anyway, Ernie. F*** it," Shaq eloquently proclaimed.

Anyone who has been watching the TNT pre and postgame basketball program this year has definitely seen a change in the demeanor of the hosts - especially Shaq and Barkley, who are both in total "F it" mode as the show wraps its Turner deal after this season befofe heading to ESPN/ABC.

Barkley has been Barkley, but in a much more hilarious way - whether it's absolutely destroying Lakers coach JJ Redick, to calling out ‘load management,’ and even ripping the Democrats on why they lost the election. He always does so in a perfect "don't give a damn kind of way." Meanwhile, Shaq is, as he announced Thursday night, - checked out and just straight coastin'.

The good news for us is that we are guaranteed to get more absurd, WTF-type moments as the program wraps up its Turner run throughout the second half of the NBA season.

