Charles Barkley Destroys JJ Redick In Wild Rant: 'You're A Dead Man Walking'

JJ Redick may never recover after Charles Barkley ripped him to shreds during last night's Inside the NBA.

It all started the other week when the Los Angeles Lakers coach went on a way too long, four-minute rant to reporters about why he thinks the NBA ratings are in the toilet. In the former Duke player's mind, it's not the player's fault that fans are tuning out the game due to things like the league going woke, or star players sitting out because of whatever load management is.

Nope. For Redick, it's that fans don't "celebrate the game enough," and that's in large part due to programs like TNT's Inside the NBA featuring Barkley and Shaq, who continually mock and criticize the players and the game. Well, let's just say Barkley got his revenge on Redick. Just because he went to Duke doesn't mean he's better than everyone else!

‘YOU’RE A DEAD MAN WALKING, JJ!'

"He said something about, ‘What are the reasons people ain’t watching this crappy product we got,’ like we out there jacking up a hundred threes a night," Barkley said during Thursday's TNT postgame. "JJ, you come for the king you better not miss, because I can get you brother. Remember I got your Lakers’ games. You can’t hide them flaws they got. You just a dead man walking. They got rid of Frank Vogel who did a good job. They got rid of Darvin Ham who did a good job. You came out there thinking you were gonna change things with that same ugly girl you went on a date with!" The Lakers are currently 19-14 under Redick and in 6th place in the Western Conference.

And THAT, my friends, is why Charles Barkley is getting paid over $200 million dollars in his current ten-year contract with the network… you never know what he's going to say, and he also doesn't give a damn.

"He came in there thinking, ‘I can make this thing work.’ Hell you can! Put some makeup on that pig! The Lakers stink," Sir Charles continued even after the studious Ernie Johnson tried bringing some decorum to the segment.

Barkley's inferno of a rip on Redick quickly lit up social media - the exact same thing that Redick blamed in the first place, leading to the Lakers coach looking like a fool and trending on X - something that generally isn't a good thing.

FANS HAVE BEEN LEAVING THE NBA IN DROVES

What's actually ironic about the whole thing and pretty hilarious, is that Barkley's response actually proves Redick does have a bit of a point. Rather than critiquing the game, Barkley and the rest of the gang usually just try to have laughs and let it rip. But guess what JJ and those in the media that are too narrow-minded to understand? It works!

There isn't ANYBODY who is actually tuning into Inside the NBA for X's and O's and play breakdowns. If fans want that, there are plenty of other outlets to get all that boring analysis.

Fans tune into the sports world's best and most popular pre-and post-game show because they want to see Shaq and Barkley say stupid things that once in a while are actually a really good take. It's a show for people who just want to kick back, have some beers and laugh - because God knows there's nothing exciting about the actual NBA gameplay in the last decade.

JJ Redick and the rest of the league need to take a look WITHIN and at themselves. Maybe they'll find out that they are the problem, and not the fans, nor Charles Barkley.

