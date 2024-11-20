Charles Barkley Already Dreads Being Associated With ESPN

Unfiltered ‘Inside the NBA’ host Charles Barkley is already dreading being underneath the boot of ESPN.

On Tuesday, during the NBA's slate of primetime games on TNT, Barkley made a spot-on remark about transitioning over to the Mothership after ESPN secured the licensing deal, bringing the future of "Inside the NBA" to the network.

At one point in television history, landing on ESPN meant jumping onto the biggest network of sports fans.

Now, ESPN is identified with the worst of woke outrage in sports, and Barkley (who's not ‘woke’ most of the time) said it'll soon be time to start kissing up to his bosses.

On Inside the NBA, the blunt banter between hosts often goes against the politically correct script at ESPN.

Barkley and crew are set to appear on ESPN and ABC airwaves starting in 2025-26.

"Times have changed, Kenny. We gotta go back to kissing ass," Barkley said on Tuesday night to Kenny Smith.

It's the same feeling viewers had when ESPN brought on Pat McAfee — an uncensored sports personality jumping into a very regulated space.

McAfee and the network have already butted heads, so will Barkley and crew similarly shake up ESPN's status quo? Barkley and the team are unlikely to appreciate being told to tone things down.

It's a good move for ESPN, as for the Inside the NBA crew, only time will tell.

Network chairman Jimmy Pitaro made an announcement after Inside the NBA's inclusion into the Mothership.

"Inside the NBA is universally recognized as one of the best and most culturally impactful shows in sports," Pitaro said.

"We have long admired the immensely talented team and are thrilled to add their chemistry and knowledge to our robust set of NBA studio offerings to super-serve NBA fans like never before. The addition of Inside the NBA further solidifies ESPN as the preeminent destination for sports fans."

