Angel Reese Fires Off Cryptic Tweet After Another Failed Attempt At Starting A Race War

This is PEAK Angel Reese stuff, boys and girls. Soak it all in.

Mere hours after putting on another CLINIC – both on and off the court – Angel Reese was firing off cryptic tweets at 2 a.m. like a pissed-off teenager.

What a timeline we're in right now. God, I love it.

Speaking of the Big Guy – that's who Angel was referring to early this morning, on the heels of another loss, and another miserable shooting night, and, of course, another failed attempt at starting a race riot.

That's 0 for 3! I'd be throwing up Hail Marys, too.

Take it away, Angel:

Angel Reese has had a big start to the WNBA season!

Whoaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Nellie! So much going on here, I don't even know where to begin.

Let's start with the obvious: Angel and Clay's tweets showing up back-to-back on my timeline is objectively hilarious given that Angel recently blocked Clay because she's 14. That's funny. That's the good stuff.

Anyway, we could then pivot to the tweet from ESPN/SportsCenter, which is also hilarious because that insufferable network will do anything to protect Angel Reese.

She shot 3 of 9 from the field last night and made over half her points from the free throw line. You see the video. She stinks. But, of course, she's the second coming of MJ in the eyes of ESPN. God forbid they ever call her out for the bullshit.

Speaking of THAT, let's get to the main point here: Nobody asked Angel Reese about the now-debunked race-baiting attempt from a few weeks back.

For those who missed it, the WNBA just wrapped up another virtue-signaling investigation (shocking for the WNBA, right?) into Indiana Fever fans spewing alleged NASTY things at Reese during her game against Caitlin Clark earlier this month.

Now, there is/was no video. No evidence. No smoking gun. In the most technologically advanced time period of our lives, where people refuse to ever put their phones down, nobody had a single shred of evidence of this happening.

Of course, that didn't matter. Angel never said what was said, who said it, where it was said, or how it was said. She was asked about "it" after "it" happened, and said "there's no place in this league for that."

Again, we don't know what "that" is. Nobody does. Not even the WNBA, which came out yesterday and said "that" never happened. Weird. Didn't see it coming!

The race-card is Angel Reese's best play, always

This, by the way, wasn't the first time Angel has yanked the ‘ol race-card from her back pocket. She’s got the bad boy at the ready at ALL times. Hell, if she'd practice a layup with the same tenacity that she practices bullshit racism allegations, she'd be a first ball Hall of Famer already.

Don't forget, Reese previously accused Clark's fans of racism. Shocking, I know. Last June, for those who weren't paying attention (and that's most of you), she claimed on social media that a Caitlin Clark fan "harassed" her black teammates while arriving at their team hotel. It's been a year, and we still have no evidence of that happening.

But remember, this is a page straight out of the Left's handbook. It's Democrat 101 stuff. "When in doubt, scream RACISM." It's their get-out-of-jail-free card.

Anyway, fast-forward past Angel's electric game last night – another Sky loss, by the way – and to her postgame presser, and you'll be shocked to learn that she wasn't asked about the WNBA's findings at all.

Not once. Not one single question from the insufferable media about what transpired hours before tip-off.

You don't hate the media enough. It's just not possible. Thank God I work for OutKick. I've been on the other side, and they're all just so disgusting. It's amazing, really.

Anyway, another solid night of WNBA #content. At least we have that going for us as we head into the summer lull.

I can't wait to see what God's plan delivers us next.