The Carolina Hurricanes Have The Unfortunate Distinction Of Holding One Of the Worst Records In NHL History

There’s losing streaks, and then there’s insane losing streaks. The Carolina Hurricanes are in the midst of one of those as we speak.

Last night, the Florida Panthers routed the Canes 5-0 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals . I’ve seen some playoff series where one team looks completely outmatched, but this is flat out insane. Florida has outscored Carolina 11-1 in the first two games. Even though they got to the conference final, the Canes look like a college team compared to the defending champs.

So that’s two consecutive home blowout losses in the Eastern Conference Finals for the Hurricanes, not great. Unfortunately, that streak goes back much further than this series.

Since 2009, the Hurricanes have made it to the conference finals three times: 2009 , 2019 , and 2023 . Not a bad showing, especially in the salary cap era, when sustaining success is even harder.

But those are three series that this franchise - and its fans - don’t care to remember.

In all three of those match-ups, the Hurricanes got swept. If you count this year’s shellackings, Carolina lost by three or more goals in eight of the 14 games. Those 14 Ls are an NHL record for most consecutive losses in a conference finals in league history.

That’s elite company - of the worst kind. Not even the Toronto Maple Leafs have stooped to that level.

(Mostly because they haven’t been to an ECF since 2002 , but still).

Look, winning games at this stage of the playoffs is hard, I get it. But my goodness, you have 14 chances to win one - just one! - of those games to save your pride even just a little bit.

But nope, they chose the different route. Four games, four losses - three separate times. And they are well on their way to making it four in a row.

Game 3 is tomorrow at 8 p.m. in Florida. Based on how things are going thus far, I think we’ll see loss No. 15 really soon.

