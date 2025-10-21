Woody Johnson Gives Aaron Glenn Vote Of Confidence But He's Done With Justin Fields

Johnson points to offense inability to pass the ball as big reason for 0-7 start

It's pretty clear listening to Woody Johnson he's not happy with the team's 0-7 record, but the New York Jets owner on Tuesday gave head coach Aaron Glenn a vote of confidence while making it clear he thinks quarterback Justin Fields has been a disappointment.

So, if the future of the franchise is the topic of conversation, Glenn remains in good graces while it might be smart for Fields to make other future plans.

Woody Johnson Keep Hope Alive

"I see what you see, but I see more hope than you do," Johnson said at the NFL Fall meeting on Tuesday. "The record speaks for itself. But I don't go to any game thinking I'm going to lose.

"So I'm hopefeful. Every Sunday, I'm going to the next game and I'm hopeful we'll win that.. But I've been hopeful for the last seven games, too."

The winless record obviously reflects on Glenn, whom Johnson hired in January and gave the assignment to turn things around.

That hasn't happened, but Johnson still trusts his coach.

Aaron Glenn Gets Vote Of Confidence

"I do believe in Aaron," Johnson said. "I've known him since 1996, when I was a fan. I've always been a fan of him. I see the way he handles the room. If I were a player, I would respond to him, because he's the real deal. There's no BS, there's no second guesses. What you get is the truth. A lot of times the players don't get the truth. They get a lot of gobbledygook."

Johnson says he speaks with Glenn every day. His message?

"I say keep the faith now," Johnson said.

But as for Fields? Oh, boy.

Not good.

Woody Johnson Blames Justin Fields

"You know," Johnson said, "it's hard when you have a quarterback with, you know, with a rating that you've got, you know. I mean, he has the ability, but something just is not jibbing.

"And if you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you're going to see similar results if you go across the league. You have to play consistently at that position, and that's what we're gonna try to do, the remainder of the season."

Fields has a merely solid 91.1 passer rating and has thrown only four touchdowns with an interception. It's not so much that he's played poorly, it's just that he hasn't been good.

Defenses don't fear him even as they dare the Jets to throw the ball.

"I just think defense and special teams are doing better. Defense is pretty good," Johnson said. "If we can just complete a pass, it would look good. We got to complete some passes. You got to convince them that you can do something. Otherwise, it's hard to have a game that you can win."

Johnson: Can't Run If Can't Throw

The Jets this week are deciding whether to tap Fields or Tyrod Taylor as the starter.

Fields has taken the benching in stride and has promised to use the setback as a chance to turn to God and share God's message.

That's admirable.

But it's pretty obvious based on his comments that Johnson might prefer Taylor to Fields – even as he insisted he's not involved in making the decision..

"The offense is just not clicking," Johnson said. "And you can't run the ball if you can't pass the ball. It's football 101."