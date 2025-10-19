Week After Aaron Glenn Mocked Idea Of Benching Justin Fields, Coach Benches Justin Fields

Aaron Glenn pulled Fields for Tyrod Taylor at halftime against Panthers following poor performance

Aaron Glenn basically dismissed the idea of benching Justin Fields only a week ago. But stuff has changed.

Fields was removed from Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers after he continued to struggle in the face of unremarkable results — making his coach look uncertain about what to do with the club's most important position.

Justin Fields Out Of Lineup

Fields was replaced in the third quarterback by backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor after he struggled to get the Jets in the end zone, completing only 6-of-12 passes for 46 yards. 

And that was the moment Glenn had to eat his words.

Glenn shrugged off questions about benching Fields after the team’s Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos in London. His point was that a coach doesn't bench his starter after one poor performance.

So one supposes the rules change for Glenn when that starter plays poorly for a game-and-a-half and hasn't really done anything of note to keep the team from being winless.

Taylor took over immediately after halftime with the Jets trailing the Panthers 13-3.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 19: Tyrod Taylor #2 of the New York Jets is hit by Nic Scourton #11 of the Carolina Panthers as he throws a pass during the second half in the game at MetLife Stadium on October 19, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Tyrod Taylor Also Struggles

The problem?

Glenn handed the offense over to Taylor and the veteran flopped early on.

Taylor, too, completed 50 percent of his first 12 passes and did Fields one worse in that he threw an interception.

And so what happens next?

Glenn is going to have to field questions about his quarterbacks for the rest of the season.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 19: Justin Fields #7 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium on October 19, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Glenn Officially Has A QB Problem

He's going to have to explain why he changed his mind in a matter of days. He's going to have to decide which direction he's going to go week to week and even within games.

It's almost understandable why Glenn didn't want to discuss going down this road last week.

