Aaron Glenn Thinks Reporters Are Wrong For Asking Whether Terrible Justin Fields Should Be Benched

The clock should be ticking on Justin Fields as the New York Jets starting quarterback. He's not been good, his team is winless and Sunday was a mess.

But if you ask coach Aaron Glenn if Fields should be benched, he'll look at you like you have a horn protruding from your forehead.

"Come on, what kind of question is that?" Glenn told an inquisitive reporter after that question.

Glenn On Benching: You Know Better

Well, coach, Fields connected on nine passes, which equals the number of sacks he took, against the Denver Broncos in London.

And the Jets left this game owing yardage in the passing game because they were minus-10 on net passing yards. So, as the reporter said, it's a fair question.

"There's a number of guys, you know, sometimes this league is like this, and there's a number of guys that have bad games," Glenn said. "That doesn't mean you just bench them. Come on, you know better than that."

And this: The perfect follow-up question would have been to ask Glenn if he made a mistake by releasing Aaron Rodgers.

But, no. Glenn is giving the feel that he's not benching his starting quarterback – even though backup Tyrod Taylor has a history of being better.

Glenn Spreads Blame To Everybody

But no matter how much evidence he's seeing right now, Glenn's apparently not budging. Even when he had to admit that Fields has played a role in the Jets' offensive struggles this season. The Jets entered the game averaging 175 passing yards per game, which is the fourth-worst mark in the NFL.

"No doubt," Glenn said. "Everybody's played a role in that. So it's just not Justin. I understand where you guys are trying to take this but there's a number of guys that have to pick their game up, too. So, I don't want to sit there and pin this all on Justin."

Fields' statistics this game were paltry. That's being kind.

He completed 9-of-17 passes. He avoided interceptions, which he's done all season. But he also didn't throw any TD passes and this season he only has four.

"It wasn't good enough, and it starts with me," Fields admitted.

A case could be made that Fields was hesitant getting the ball out of his hands at times and that led to the 9,284 (seemingly) Denver sacks.

Change Coming To Jets Regardless

Television replays showed that and Glenn said he needs to see it for himself on tape. But Fields had another perspective.

"They're a good defense," Fields said. "I probably could have gotten the ball out some but most of the time they covered us well."

So Glenn isn't ready for change.

"I thought some other games he's played well," the coach insisted. "I'm not looking at this as, ‘Oh man, he played a bad game, let’s bench him.' I don't see it that way."

This is how everyone already sees it:

The Jets are a team trying to play not to let their quarterback lose. And that's obviously because they do not fully trust Fields to throw the ball a lot.

The idea Glenn thinks questioning whether a change should be made is out of bounds belies the fact he's already limiting the player as if to limit potential damage.

So, changes are coming to the Jets on offense one way or another.

That change will be in the form of a unit that starts to do its job. Or the questions and pressure on Fields will not only persist but expand to coaches, including offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.

Either way, even Aaron Glenn has to get comfortable with the idea change is necessary.