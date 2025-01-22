Aaron Glenn Returns To The Jets As Head Coach Facing Multiple Huge Issues

The New York Jets have hired Aaron Glenn as their new head coach, finalizing a deal on Wednesday, and there will be the requisite amount of excitement in the Big Apple about the team bringing in a fresh, new coach with an aggressive style and solid background as a Detroit Lions assistant.

But there are already doubters.

Glenn Jets History A Plus

Two executives – one from an AFC team and one from an NFC team – texted OutKick with what must be described as a lukewarm reaction to the hire.

"I get it," the AFC executive wrote. "He [Glenn] is a good coach. I expect he will get that defense playing better. They've underperformed. But that's not what will determine the success or failure of that franchise going forward. What's his stance on [No.] 12? Or another QB?

"That's the biggest issue, and they don't have many alternatives."

The NFC executive noted that because Glenn played for the Jets for eight seasons from 1994-2001, he will have an advantage in that he's dealt with and probably has relationships within the New York media market.

"That's not nothing," the executive said. "Look what that place did to guys like [Adam] Gase and has been doing to Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen lately. That place doesn't suffer struggles easily. It's worse than Philly."

NFL Execs: Glenn A Good Hire

Both executives pointed out Glenn is also a good hire in that he will positively affect the culture, which they see as a major problem for the Jets. Glenn, they say, saw how the Lions established a winning culture virtually out of nothing the past few years under Dan Campbell, and added that he's capable of doing similar for the Jets.

The Jets in 2024 had players complain privately and publicly about a number of issues. There were also club employees who complained about not being able to give their opinions for fear of reprisal.

Even Rodgers addressed the culture issue after the regular-season finale.

"It takes a concerted, intentional effort to make change," Rodgers said. "It takes people pulling in the same direction, a top-down focus to create a culture where winning is the standard, not the hope. The beauty in this game is that every year is a new year and the opportunity to change and be a part of the solution is going to be out there.

"I have a lot of love for this organization, and I hope it gets turned around, and if I'm back part of it, then I'll do everything in my power to get it turned around."

The future of the Jets at quarterback position is a huge issue both Glenn and the still-unnamed new general manager must address and, frankly, fix.

Jets Have No Easy QB Answers

And it will not be easy.

One assumes the first decision is whether Rodgers can be a viable winning option.

One of the over a dozen candidates the Jets interviewed for the head coaching job told OutKick he would want Rodgers to return for the 2025 season if he's willing. The reason?

He said other options aren't great, and even a 41-year-old Rodgers would give the team a better chance to win.

This candidate did not get the job, so one can draw conclusions about how his opinion was received.

The Jets have the No. 7 overall selection in the April NFL draft. That would probably not be high enough to stand pat and select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, with teams including the Raiders, Giants, and maybe even the Titans and Browns being in the quarterback market and already holding better draft slots than New York.

So would the Jets go into free agency?

A Sam Darnold re-do would be unconventional at best. But he is the best of a free agency class filled with bridge starters and backups – all likely options on only one-year deals.

Aaron Rodgers Also Gets A Say

So we're back to Rodgers? No one is certain. Not even Rodgers.

"I think everybody understands that it’s going to come down to a GM and a coach and myself and whether we all want to do a dance together or if it’s not in the cards," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show last week.

Rodgers has not committed to returning for his 21st NFL season, but he had an exit meeting with team president Hymie Elhai, vice chairman Christopher Johnson and owner Woody Johnson and the topic did come up.

That conversation, a source told OutKick, did not include a guarantee from either party that the relationship would continue.

Newly hired head coach Aaron Glenn will have to weigh in on that decision.