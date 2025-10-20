Justin Fields Believes Jets Benching A Great Opportunity To Spread Word Of God

Fields says he asked God for platform to spread His word and sees current low point as chance to do so

Justin Fields has been benched before – by the Chicago Bears, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and on Sunday by the New York Jets – but he's never responded to the bad news like he did this time. Because this time he sees the punishment for poor play as an opportunity to spread the message of Jesus Christ.

Let's start with the fact, Fields didn't expect to be benched by coach Aaron Glenn only a week after the coach sounded like the idea was ludicrous.

Aaron Glenn Benched Justin Fields

But, sure enough, in a Jets season that's already upside down amid a winless slide, Glenn changed his mind on Sunday and sat Fields down in favor of Tyrod Taylor.

And now the Jets have a quarterback quandry of sorts moving forward. Does that benching surprise Fields?

"A little bit, but at the same time I can't be mad at the decision," he said after the loss to the Carolina Panthers. "I understand why. It's life, it's football. I've learned to not take anything personally. Coach AG, I think he wanted to see if there was a spark.

"But like I told you guys earlier in the week, I'm about to just be real right now, I've always asked God to give me an opportunity and a platform to spread His word and sometimes it doesn't play out the way you always plan it."

And now comes the amazing part …

Fields Sees Opportunity In Obstacle

"I think the position I'm in right now is a great opportunity to spread that message and really kind of get the world to know how I feel about Him, and how great he is," Fields added. "I've been through a lot in my career, especially in my NFL career, my college career.

"God's been with me through the ups and downs, and I'm probably at a low right now, and I think the old me would feel some certain type of way. But it's just now, like, my faith is so rooted in Christ to where it's like, like I told you guys earlier this week, nothing can break me."

"That's just what it is and as far as my job goes here, I'm going to be the same, I'm going to come to work the same. I'm going to lead the same, and again, just try to continue to spread that message of how good God is, and no matter what I go through in life, I know I'm strong enough to handle it.

"I know He's strong enough to help me handle it, and stuff like that. So, yeah, sorry to get that, but I just felt like this thing that is happening right now is a great opportunity for me to spread His word and spread his love."

A Misunderstanding Of God

That's admirable and if you don't think so, you're missing the point.

One of the criticisms I hear from people who don't believe in God or Christ is why people only bring them up in good times? Why do people only praise and worship and give credit to God and His Son Jesus when things are going great?

You see it on athletic fields all the time.

Guy scores a touchdown or hits a home run and he points skyward.

Guy does a postgame interview after a great performance, and he thanks Jesus afterward.

But what secular people miss is that God doesn't only come around in good times. Jesus doesn't just want credit for success.

God There In Times Of Trouble

The Father and Son are there in times of trouble. They are every bit as present in times of pain as in times of peace.

The Bible's book of Isaiah actually quotes God saying, "Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will help you; I will hold on to you with my righteous right hand."

Philippians states we can "do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

Psalms promises "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble."

It's pretty clear Fields, who this year has leaned into his faith, is aware of all this. And so having God on his side, having Christ strengthen him, he is reacting to a negative situation differently than he might have in the past.

Media Not Writing About God

One more thing: You won't read this on any other sports website or publication.

Fields said this during his press conference after the game. It was the most comprehensive answer to any question he answered. And no one wrote about it – until now.

The team's starting quarterback has been dealt a severe setback but says it won't break him because of his faith is "rooted" in Christ. And that's not a story anywhere I found.