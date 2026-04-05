A Woman Gave Birth To A Baby At Rogers Place... In The Middle Of An Oilers Game

Unfortunately, our new mother couldn't make it to the broadcast booth for her scheduled post-birth interview.

We've all heard it before: hockey players are some of the toughest bastards on the planet.

I've mentioned it numerous times, as I'm sure many others have, but hockey guys are able to withstand some incredible pain to play through a litany of injuries.

Just reading the postseason injury report from the two teams that reach the Stanley Cup Finals each year will make you cover your eyes and wince.

What a lot of people don't know, however, is that hockey moms are just as tough, and one hockey mom proved it to a capacity crowd at Rogers Place in Edmonton Saturday night.

In the middle of their game against their Pacific Division foes, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, one Oilers fan was going into labor inside the arena, which the broadcast crew gleefully announced to their audience.

Come again? A woman is giving birth at a hockey game?

Okay, I've heard of guys playing through broken bones and separated shoulders en route to the coveted Stanley Cup, but pushing a baby out of you in the middle of a regular season game and "not missing a shift" is toughness that no NHLer will ever know.

Most of that is for biological reasons (shut up, libs), but when you think about how excurciatingly painful child birth is, you gain a whole new level of respect for whoever is in labor on the seventh floor of the Oilers' arena.

And why the seventh floor, anyway?

Is there some sort of labor wing up there? Has this happened before?

I have so many questions! And apparently, so do the fine folks of X.

All valid questions, my fellow hockey fans, but unfortunately, our new mother couldn't make it to the broadcast booth for her scheduled post-birth interview (what a diva), so we may have to wait a while to learn the inner workings of this operation.

The Oilers also got shelled 5-1, so the world's newest Oilers fan will have that dubious mark on their record for the rest of their life.

"Yeah, I was born at an Oilers game, it was sick! Uhh, but also, we lost 5-1."

In all seriousness, congrats to the newest hockey mom in Edmonton.

Here's to a happy, healthy baby, and many years of Oilers success (unless they play my Panthers again in the Stanley Cup Finals, in which case, pound sand)!