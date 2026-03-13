Will Oilers Superstar Connor McDavid Be Adding 'Enforcer' To His Résumé?

Some McJesus fanboys might be a little upset with this one.

Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid has a rare aura about him.

He does things at least once a night that make you think he's playing a different sport from everyone else around him.

From his otherworldly speed to his superhuman vision and anticipation, the man has earned the nickname "McJesus" for a reason.

But, after Thursday night's tilt with one of the Western Conference's hottest teams, the Dallas Stars, there's a good chance McDavid will be trying to add "enforcer" to his already long résumé.

I'm going to say something at the risk of upsetting a ton of Connor McDavid fanboys, but I came away from this bout wholly unimpressed.

I know McDavid isn't exactly a fighter, and I can genuinely say without looking it up that this is the first time I've seen him try to fight someone, but I was expecting a lot more with the ALL CAPS heading and the double exclamation point emojis in the social media post.

Maybe I should be directing my anger at ESPN instead of McJesus, but I digress.

For crying out loud, I know it's an expression in hockey – one that I use quite often – but he didn't even "drop the gloves."

To me, this was just a classic scrum at the end of the period that got a little more heated than usual. Nothing to see here, folks.

While I wasn't buying the hype, folks in the comments section were split.

Some saw this as another reason McJesus is the goat, while others didn't see what the hype was about.

I'm not sure why McDavid was so angry, either.

Sure, he and his teammates were on the wrong end of a 5-2 beatdown through two periods, and would end up conceding a couple more goals in a 7-2 defeat, but the Oilers have routinely eaten Dallas' lunch these past few years, particularly in the playoffs.

You would think it would be the Stars trying to work out a little frustration on the team that has prevented them from reaching the Stanley Cup Finals the last couple of postseasons.

Regardless, I don't think Connor McDavid will be getting into many more fights anytime soon if this featherweight bout was any indicator.

Give him credit though, he at least answered the bell to protect his teammate's honor.

Stick to winning silver medals and Clarence S. Campbell Bowls, McJesus.