Connor McDavid Shuts Down Reporter Who Asked The Dumbest Question Of All Time

There had to be a better way to word that...

NHLers who played at the Olympics are back with their teams. Some, like Edmonton Oilers captain and Team Canada player Connor McDavid, are, for obvious reasons, not in the best moods.

But that didn't stop one intrepid Big J Journo from asking what might be the dumbest question ever hurled at a professional athlete.

McDavid was fielding questions from the media on Wednesday when, according to USA Today, Sportsnet's Mark Spector decided to ask a tough question. He wanted to know McDavid's thoughts on the fact that he has appeared in two-straight Stanley Cup Finals and an Olympic gold medal game over the last three years and hasn't won any of them.

Now, in Spector's defense, I think there probably is a way to phrase a question like this… but this ain't it.

"This is a hard question, but... Stanley Cups found Gretzky and Crosby and those guys, and gold medals, and you've put yourself in position, and it's not finding you," Spector asked. "Did you think it would be this hard?"

McDavid didn't seem particularly fond of that one, and why would he be?

"That's a nice question, thank you," he said.

Alright, someone needs to ask: what the hell is up with sports media in Canada?!

We've got a columnist in Toronto bashing Auston Matthews (and even bringing his mother into it, which is very uncool) because he captained Team USA and was proud of it.

True story: Years ago, my dad got me into listening to Canadian sports talk radio because the meltdowns are hilarious.

It's even more entertaining when you realize that the insane media behavior is not helping the team win, which in turn leads to more meltdowns.

It's a toque-wearing snake eating its own tail.

Sure, McDavid has yet to win the big prize (although they're forgetting the 4 Nations Faceoff win), but I'd argue he's still showing up in the big moments.

I mean, he was the Olympic MVP.

So, when his current deal expires at the end of the 2027-28 season, don't be shocked to see him leave Edmonton, and maybe Canada altogether, to sign elsewhere.

It won't be entirely because of boneheaded questions like this one, but they sure aren't going to make him want to put pen to paper on another extension.