Connor McDavid Just Joined An Insanely Exclusive Group

It's been a rough week or so for Connor McDavid.

He's fresh off losing Olympic gold in overtime, and then, once back with his Edmonton Oilers, he had to field what is quite possibly the worst question any pro athlete has ever been hit with.

But there's a bright spot.

Not only are his Oilers sitting second in the Pacific Division as we start the sprint to the end of the regular season, but they also returned from the Olympic break with an 8-1 beatdown of the Los Angeles Kings.

On top of that, McDavid notched his 100th point of the season (yeah, already) and became just the third player in NHL history to log nine 100-point seasons.

For context, this is his eleventh NHL season. The only two seasons in which he didn't hit the 100-point mark were his rookie campaign in 2015-16, which was shortened by injury, and 2019-20, which was shortened by COVID, leaving him at 97 points.

This puts McDavid in good company as the only two players to also accomplish this feat are fellas named Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux.

Is that good? I think that's good.

He also had an incredible 105 points in the shortened 2020-21 season.

According to Sportsnet, the Oilers captain hit the 100-point plateau in just sixty games, which means that he's scoring at a 1.67-point-per-game clip.

But, despite all the incredible numbers and personal accolades and accomplishments, McDavid is going to continue to be plagued by questions (like that really terrible one) since he has not won a Stanley Cup or an Olympic gold medal.

Gretzky has multiple Cups, as does Lemieux, but the Penguins' great also has an Olympic gold on his resume.

Of course, as great as he is, McDavid can't win either of those things on his own, but he'll still need to answer for it until he does.