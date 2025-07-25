Connor McDavid Makes His Teammate Look Like A Beer Leaguer At Practice

The Oilers star was a tough act to follow during a puck-handling drill at practice

We've all experienced it at some time or another in life.

Whether it's a class presentation or a speech at a wedding, someone right before you absolutely crushes a task, and you have to follow them with no chance of living up to the lofty example they set.

It's embarrassing, frustrating, and can make you feel like the smallest person in the room.

Now imagine the person who went before you is future first-ballot Hall of Famer Connor McDavid.

Before we trash his teammates, let's just appreciate how effortlessly McJesus completes this drill.

The way this man glides up the ice is like a symphony on skates.

And by the way, that isn't some AHL D-man McDavid is on the ice with in this clip.

That's Darnell Nurse, a guy making over $9 million a year, and 97 just made him look like a beer league wannabe.

Now, not to be a jerk - and Oilers fans may want to tune out for this next part - but this is probably part of the reason why Connor McDavid hasn't hoisted a Stanley Cup in the last two seasons.

As a Panthers fan, I consider myself very fortunate to have seen McDavid knife through our defense like it's a warm stick of butter over and over only to dish the puck to an absolute pylon and neutralize any scoring threat.

I guarantee you there were times during this past Stanley Cup Final where McDavid and Leon Draisaitl stared at their fellow Oilers in absolute disgust for not picking up the slack.

I'm sure this is just a cherry-picked practice clip and that Nurse is a fine skater (he's in the NHL for Christ's sake), but where there is smoke there's fire, and this might just be a microcosm of what McDavid has been saddled with in Edmonton.

The comments were none too kind to Nurse, bringing up the fact that a guy making close to eight figures a year can't complete a simple puck-handling drill.

It's been a tough offseason for Oilers fans, and I am sure they are just taking their frustrations out on Nurse, but some of this feels a little mean-spirited.

Then again, the guy is making $9.25 million, so I am sure he doesn't care too much about what the internet thinks of his puck-handling skills.