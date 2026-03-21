Ryan Reaves Dislocates Finger In Fight, Pops It Back In, Doesn't Miss A Shift

I don't think I'm breaking any news when I say this, but hockey players are just built differently.

We all saw it on the national stage, when New Jersey Devil and Team USA hero Jack Hughes got his tooth knocked out moments before scoring the golden goal in the Winter Olympics against Canada last month.

But what a lot of casual observers may not know is that hockey players do heroic, tough crap like that all the time, and Saturday afternoon was no different.

In a game between the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks, notorious tough guy Ryan Reaves squared off with Garrett Wilson.

The fight was already a good one, with both gladiators landing their fair share of heavy blows, but Reaves displayed some next level toughness when he dislocated his finger mid-fight.

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Reavo is an animal!

Dude is in the middle of clobbering another massive human being with his bare hands and pops his finger out of socket.

But does he crumple to the ground or head to the locker room?

No.

He just calmly skates over to the bench, has them put his finger back in place, then heads to the sin bin for his crimes, and didn't even miss his next shift.

Hockey players are a different breed altogether, and this is just more proof that they aren't your average, run-of-the-mill, professional athletes.

Hockey fans understand how badass this was from Reaves and gave the man his due in the comments section.

With how many headlines LeBron James has generated in the past several months (and his entire career) for flopping, it's so refreshing to see these warriors literally leaving it all on the ice night in and night out, even for a regular season game.

There's 82 of these a year, but you would think with the intensity of every matchup that they played a 12-game college football schedule.

We must protect hockey at all costs, because it's one of our last bastions for true competitors.