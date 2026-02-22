Bloodied Jack Hughes Scores Golden Goal For USA Hockey, Delivers Powerful Pro-America Message

Jack Hughes didn't just deliver Team USA hockey its first Olympic gold medal in 46 years with his overtime winner against Canada, immediately becoming an American hero in the process, but proudly shared how much he loves his country after scoring a goal that will live forever.

READ: Miracle in Milan: American Men Win First Gold In 46 Years To The Day In OT Stunner Against Canada

With blood still filling his mouth and a few teeth missing after taking a high stick during the third period of the game, Hughes was asked to describe the emotions of scoring the game-winner for Team USA, and without hesitation, he turned the focus on his country.

"This is all about our country. I love the USA. I love my teammates…I'm so proud to be an American today," Hughes said.

"That's a great American team, but we're USA, we're so proud to be Americans, tonight was all for the country," he continued. "It's everything, the USA hockey brotherhood means so much, we're such a team, we've been together for two weeks, but we're such a team. The USA hockey brotherhood is so strong, and we're so proud to win for our country."

Aside from the gold-medal-clinching moment, Hughes found himself in the middle of the action throughout the contest against the Canadians.

With less than seven minutes left in regulation, Hughes caught a high stick from Sam Bennett that ended up doing some damage to the American's teeth and drawing blood, resulting in a double minor against the Canadians. Shortly thereafter, Hughes was whistled for a high stick of his own, negating the American man advantage and swinging the momentum back in Canada's favor.

The U.S. was able to survive the late power play onslaught from the Canadians, took the game into overtime, and all the Americans needed was 1:41 of 3-on-3 action to add their mark into the history books.

For Team USA to end its 46-year gold medal drought on February 22, the exact same day as the Miracle on Ice against the Soviets took place in 1980, is as poetic as sports can get. You can't make it up, which makes it one of the greatest sports moments the country has ever been a part of.