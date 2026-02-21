LeBron James Just Pulled Off The Most Impressive Flop In The History Of The NBA

You have to tip your hat to LeBron at this point.

Look, I don't pretend to know anything about basketball, nor do I pretend to care. I used to love the NBA back when it was watchable. The early-2000s NBA with Kobe, Shaq, Allen Iverson, Tracy McGrady? The best. It's been dead ever since.

Anyway, here's what I do know, even all these years later. LeBron James is an absolute MASTER flopper. Nobody in the history of the league does it better, or has EVER done it better, than LeBron. The guy has perfected in a way that, frankly, we'll probably never see again.

There's a lot of smoke around LeBron hanging it up soon. I, for one, will miss clips like these:

I respect this from LeBron

I mean, my goodness. That was his Mona Lisa. I'm not sure it's possible for him to top it. 10/10. No notes. Perfection. If LeBron were to retire today, this is one hell of a way to go out. I think it would be beautiful.

And honestly? At this point, I respect it. I do. I used to be annoyed by it, but not anymore. It's like watching Tom Brady towards the end of his Patriots run.

I used to hate him. Towards the end, I just admired him. I soaked it all in, every second. You knew you were watching greatness, and you didn't want to waste the moment.

That's how I feel watching LeBron flop like a fish in 2026. Honestly, I also give him credit for still being out there. Today's NBA is miserable. It's all tanking or load management at this point in this season. At least LeBron is out there grinding at 41. Good for him.

No idea what his stance is on Israel or China at this point, but I do know he hasn't lost his fastball in the flop department, and that's worth something to me.