Will LeBron Bend A Knee To Wokes Over Israel Comments?

LeBron James finds himself in a firestorm over his comments on Israel because the LIBS require complete conformity.

The wokes would like a word with LeBron James over his comments on Israel.

Now we wait and see how long it will take for LeBron to issue an apology to the leftist maniacs who expect full conformity on one of their key culture war topics: Palestine.

During a weekend press conference ahead of the 75th NBA All-Star Game, LeBron was asked what message he'd like to send to Israel. It wasn't meant as some sort of gotcha question, but it quickly turned into red meat for leftist idiots like former MSNBC show host Mehdi Hasan.

"I've never been there," LeBron said of Israel. "I hope I inspire people over there to not only want to be great in sports, but I want just to be better in life. Hopefully someday I can make it over there. I've heard nothing but great things."

And there it is. Bron Bron finds himself in a PR nightmare.

Hasan has called Israel's response to Hamas' slaughter of Jews "worse" than the Holocaust. Hasan later deleted that tweet.

Not surprisingly, Jew-hating Hasan couldn't wait to pump out a post ripping LeBron for any support of Israel.

"You made that clear in 2017 when you loudly condemned far-right violence in Charlottesville and dismissed Donald Trump as ‘the so-called president,’" Hasan wrote on his website. "You made that clear in 2020 when you boldly wore your support for Black Lives Matter on your chest, as you took the knee with your teammates. You made that clear in 2022 when you passionately denounced the overturning of Roe v. Wade and said it was all about "power and control."

"You were right. Silence is complicity. So where has your voice been for the past two and a half years as tens of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza have been bombed, shot, and starved to death?"

Hasan, who called his post an "open letter" to LeBron, put the rest of his diatribe behind a paywall, but not before placing a link on Elon Musk's social media app and on LIB hellhole Bluesky.

"He is outing himself as utterly corrupt clueless or is a Trumpist," one of Hasan's female fans wrote on Bluesky.

LeBron, a Trumpist? Good one.

Now we all sit back and watch as Hasan and lefty lunatics like Jennifer Welch try to decide whether they can win viewers with LeBron takes. Based on the early Google Trend line results, it appears you'll see Hasan lean into this one for at least the next 48 hours.

With the Lakers off until Friday, LeBron might just let this one ride out the newscycle and see if he needs to reset the record next weekend with some weak-kneed response to these idiots who expect conformity.

LeBron's previous comments on Israel

In 2023, after Israel was attacked by Hamas, LeBron issued a statement on Instagram showing support for Israel. "The devastation in Israel is tragic and unacceptable. The murder and violence against innocent people by Hamas is terrorism," he wrote in the statement. "We pray for peace in the region and reiterate our continued commitment to fight hate in all its forms."