Connor McDavid Makes Some Interesting Postgame Comments About His Team, Coach

Things aren't exactly going swimmingly in Edmonton at the moment.

The Oilers are just barely above .500 in their last ten games — though that still has them in sole possession of second place in a comically weak Pacific Division — are missing their second-best player in Leon Draisaitl for the remainder of the regular season, and took one on the chin Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After the game, the always-gregarious Connor McDavid met with the media to discuss the loss, and may have let a little bit of his frustration slip while in the Oilers' locker room.

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Okay, there's a lot to unpack here.

For starters, at least he's giving his props to the other team.

Tampa is a wagon of a hockey team right now, and although they are scuffling a little bit as of late, they are still one of the best teams in the league heading into the homestretch.

The problem is that he might have been giving the other team a little too much credit, particularly at the expense of his head coach, Kris Knoblauch.

Knoblauch has been a bit of a target in Edmonton, specifically following the last two Stanley Cup Finals.

He has two of the best players on the planet at his disposal, sure, but leaky goaltending and a suspect group of bottom six forwards aren't exactly his fault, so there's some give and take.

Regardless, when your superstar and captain is not-so-subtly calling you out in a postgame press scrum, it's not a good look, and it could be the beginning of the end for Knoblauch in Edmonton.

That sounds a bit unfair for a guy who's only been coaching in the NHL for two seasons and has two Stanley Cup Finals appearances to his name, but if McJesus is starting to call him out and the Oilers have to choose between the two, they'll take the generational talent every time.

Is this Connor McDavid angling to become a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning?

Many of the fine folks on X think so.

McDavid to the Bolts? Fire up the internet rumor mill, folks!

In all seriousness, this is not what you want to hear from your captain less than a month before the playoffs.

Maybe this will light a fire under the Oilers' asses, who, as I mentioned, aren't playing up to snuff these past several games. But that remains to be seen.

This might be the precursor to another long summer in Alberta.