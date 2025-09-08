Connor McDavid's Latest Comments Continue To Put Oilers Under Microscope

As speculation continues to swirl about whether Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid wants to play long term in Alberta's capital, the star center dropped another powder keg of a quote that is sure to only add more gasoline to the fire.

Yikes. That probably won't go over well north of the border.

I honestly have to respect how bad McJesus is at handling any sort of media presence whatsoever.

I have become intimately familiar with the Oilers captain over the last two postseasons, as he and his band of brothers have done battle with my Florida Panthers for the right to hoist the Stanley Cup two years in a row, and he always comes off as just a surly A-hole.

His latest dance with the Canadian media has only made me dig my heels in on that opinion even more.

I can't imagine being an Oilers fan.

You have this generational talent that has been with your organization through all the ups and downs, and right when it seems like you're on the precipice of something truly great, he starts to get cold feet.

Fans in the comments were coping in a multitude of ways.

Poor bastards!

I can't say I blame McDavid, though. At least not for his indecisiveness on a contract extension.

Edmonton hasn't exactly surrounded him with world-class talent, save for his running mate, high-scoring winger Leon Draisaitl.

When he needed support the most in the last two Stanley Cup Finals showdowns with the Panthers, the Oilers saddled him with an AHL goalkeeper, a couple of grossly overpaid defensemen who shrank when the lights got the brightest, and an unhinged lunatic with as many off-ice problems as on-ice ones.

I get wanting to see what the organization will do to make your run to raising a banner easier, but you don't have to be such a jerk about it, Connor.

This man holds the hopes and dreams of a hockey-crazed, tradition-rich city in the palm of his hands.

The least he could do is have some bedside manner before he rips these peoples' hearts out.