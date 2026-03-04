WNBA Player Stunned To Learn She Can't Afford Private Chef On Her WNBA Salary

You – yes, YOU reading this – do you have a private chef? Probably not. You also probably make similar money to WNBA star, Cameron Brink.

I'm not just pulling that number out of my you-know-what, by the way. The average income for an American in 2025 was around $65k. Cameron Brink's salary last year was around $78K, before those miserable California taxes. God, that place is horrible. I will never leave Florida. I don't know what Cameron's take-home money was in 2025, but I'd imagine it was around $70K. Probably less, if I'm being honest, but let's just say $70K.

Anyway, I say all of that to ask this …

Would you hire a private chef that costs $7k a month on that salary?

This was probably avoidable

"I'm like, my contract is 70K. We cannot be doing that," she said on her podcast with Sydel Curry-Lee. "That is more than my salary. That is more than my salary."

My God. Just amazing. I don't even know where to begin. Truly, I have no clue.

For starters, how do you hire a private chef without seemingly knowing what they charge? Shouldn't that come up in the interview?

"What's your salary?"

"7K a month."

"OK, well, thank you for your time."

Seems like an easy way to avoid the situation. But what do I know?

As for Brink's WNBA salary compared to that of a personal chef in LA … it seems fairly reasonable to me. I don't know what the going rate for private chefs is in LA, but I'd imagine $84k a year is an absolute STEAL in that city.

I'd guess that is peanuts compared to what some of the heavy hitters pay their chefs. Hell, it's probably impossible to live out there on that salary.

Which brings us to the WNBA … should Cameron Brink be paid more? Probably. Two years ago I would've said no, but Caitlin Clark has made the league interesting – and somewhat profitable. A rising tide lifts all boats, right?

Girls like Cameron Brink, Clark, Angel Reese (yep), Sophie Cunningham and Paige Bueckers probably need to be making more than $70K a year. I don't think I'm going out on a limb by saying that.

But, they should also know not to pay a private chef $7k a month when they make less than that on their bi-weekly paychecks.

I'd suggest just investing in a Traeger smoker and meal prepping every Sunday. That's called budgeting, girls. Look it up.