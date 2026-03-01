Cameron Brink's Fiancé Didn't Shoot His Shot By Sliding Into Her DMs, He Took A More Sophisticated Route

Sliding into the DMs is for the creeps. If you're attempting to catch the eye of a WNBA star who dabbles in modeling and could end up in Playboy one day, you need to take a more sophisticated route.

Stay away from the unwashed in the DMs and send an email like a gentleman. It worked for Cameron Brink's now-fiancé, Ben Felter, who, by the way, holds the key to whether she ends up in Playboy or not.

Before they became a couple and got engaged, Brink revealed on TikTok that he slid into her emails. In a post she captioned, "I love that outlook brought us together lolol," she shared the email he sent her.

Felter didn't want to come off as a creep, he explained in his "Attempting to mingle" email. He was shooting his shot in her inbox.

"Hey Cameron, Wanted to chat you up but I think dms are a bit creepy," he wrote. "Not that an email is much better, so here is my number. Ben."

Smooth. No wonder his shot was a successful one.

Although the Los Angeles Sparks star admitted of the email that swept her off her feet, "this wasn't supposed to be a love song…"

Would a DM have worked? There's no way of knowing that. However, I'd imagine that her DMs had a lot more shots being taken than her inbox.

How many others received an email like this one? In a made-for-TV movie, she caught his eye and he felt compelled to reach out.

In reality, there could have been more than one lady who received a similar email, but let's ignore that as a possibility. I don't want to ruin the mood.

He fired off the romantic note to Cameron Brink and Cameron Brink alone one night just before 8:30pm she was intrigued by the unique shot.

They start talking, go on a date, become a couple, and get engaged. All that's next is the happily ever after. There's no need to find out if he sent similar emails to others. Forget I said anything about that.