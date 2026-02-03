WNBA Star Floats Stripping Down To Pose For Playboy: WATCH

Is Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink going to bare it all for Playboy?

Believe it or not, Brink wouldn't be the first WNBA player to pose for the adult magazine. Chicago Sky guard Kysre Gondrezick posed for the June 2025 issue.

In case you have no idea who that is, don't worry. I learned of her existence for the first time today about five minutes ago, and then, for research reasons, I had to take a look at the final product.

Cameron Brink doesn't rule out posing for Playboy.

Brink ran into TMZ and was asked pointblank if she'd consider following Gondrezick's path and posing for the magazine. It's worth noting that Brink previously posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Playboy….might be a step up the escalation ladder.

"Yeah, maybe…We'll see. Maybe, if my fiancé approves," Brink said while laughing and discussing the possibility with TMZ in a video published Tuesday morning.

You can watch her comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, TMZ's cameraman floated the claim that Playboy is different these days and more mature. Is that actually true? Judging from a quick trip to Instagram, again for research purposes only, it would appear that it's still far above a PG-13 rating.

Second, I'm not a prude at all, but the Playboy era might have already come and gone if you're already engaged and wedding planning.

How exactly does a person float this suggestion to their fiancé? Does ChatGPT write the message to keep it as tight and professional as possible, or do you just wing it hoping for the best? So many questions. So few answers.

At the end of the day, more power to her if she does pose for Playboy. I'm sure it will break the internet, which is exactly what Brink likes to aim to do. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.