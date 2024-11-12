Cameron Brink Set To Make Her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut In 2025

Cameron Brink taught us over the summer that while you do need two completely healthy ACLs to compete in the WNBA at a high level, you don't need them to model.

The No. 2 draft pick kept the pregame modeling sessions going despite suffering a season-ending injury. Being away from the game on the court didn’t mean she wasn’t going to be getting after it off of it.

Brink, 22, has brand deals to land and a large social media following to keep engaged. That's not going to happen with rehab content only.

The Los Angeles Sparks rookie knows this and has been busy working on this aspect of her game.

On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced that the rising WNBA star would be making her debut with the brand in 2025. She joins a growing list of athletes who are set to appear in next year's edition.

Cameron Brink has always been a fan of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Brink ended up doing a photo shoot with SI Swimsuit. Back in May, during an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George, she let it be known that she was interested.

"I’ve always loved SI Swimsuit," she said at the time. "I think it’s super empowering."

That's all the team at Sports Illustrated had to hear from the 6' 4" forward with a growing modeling resume before making the call and setting up a shoot with her in Florida.

What a year for Cameron Brink, the knee injury aside, of course. She was the No. 2 overall pick in the WNBA draft, she got engaged, and she landed a photo shoot with SI Swimsuit.