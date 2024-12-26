Wisconsin Football Hit With More Devastating News, Fans Might Revolt

Wisconsin is officially engulfed in flames.

The Badgers have been hit with a mass exodus of talent after Wisconsin went 5-7 and snapped the program's incredibly important 22-year bowl streak.

The season was bad. The offseason hasn't been much better. While head coach Luke Fickell has secured a nice transfer class, it's hard to ignore the number of players who have ditched the team.

There are at least 23 players who have left as of publication, and that now includes a major name.

Wisconsin star enters the transfer portal.

The Badgers already lost star CB Xavier Lucas and heir apparent QB Mabrey Mettaur. Now, Badgers starting RB Tawee Walker is also leaving, according to On3.

Walker was one of the few bright spots on Wisconsin's offense in 2024. He finished the season with 10 touchdowns, and would have been a major part of the rushing attack if he'd returned next season.

Instead, Walker is leaving the program. That means Darrion Dupree is now the clear RB1. The freshman running back finished 2024 with 317 rushing yards and a single touchdown.

The team only had 19 rushing touchdowns this season, and more than half of them just tapped the exit sign on his way out the door.

Let's take a look at some recent Wisconsin news:

Not exactly a great run for the team to be on! How much more should fans be expected to endure? As I've said a few times before, Luke Fickell better know what he's doing or his seat is going to get very hot. Losing major pieces of the team isn't going to sit well with fans. Tawee Walker leaving is a huge blow, and nobody should pretend otherwise. As a Wisconsin man, I hope he has a plan, but I'm not going to believe it until I see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.