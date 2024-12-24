Wisconsin Player Sends Troubling Tweet That Should Have Coaches Worried

It sounds like there might be some skeletons in the closet when it comes to the Wisconsin Badgers football program.

The Badgers just wrapped up a horrible 5-7 season, and snapped the team's 22-year bowl streak. To say the situation in Madison is bad would be an understatement.

The team is in a really bad spot, and it seems like it's only going to get worse. Now, the drama is getting worse.

Wisconsin Badgers player sends wild tweet after entering the transfer portal.

Badgers safety Kamo'i Latu hit the transfer portal, and is now on his way to UConn. He also made sure to stir the pot on his way out the door.

First, he fired off a tweet thanking Paul Chryst and Jim Leonard - two coaches who haven't been with the program since 2022 - "for an amazing time at Wisconsin!"

Notice who isn't mentioned? Luke Fickell or any other coaches who have been on the staff.

Interesting. Very interesting. The natural conclusion is that he's taking a shot at the current coaching staff. He denied that was the case!

Instead, he claimed it wasn't "a shot" and then added, "Y’all wouldn’t be prepared if I was to start firing shots but God taught me differently."

The tweet sent Monday remains up, and the comments have been turned off. Read into that as much as you'd like.

For the record, this isn't the first time something like this has happened since Fickell became the head coach in Madison.

Former star running back Braelon Allen pretty much did the exact same thing back in September. His last season was in 2023.

Apparently, he still has a bone to pick, despite now being in the NFL.

Clearly, there are people with beefs that they're not happy about, but teasing it without exposing it is a bit of a weak move.

Have something to say? Then say it. Don't just tease it. Be a man. Fire up the X app and let it fly. Otherwise, keep it to yourself.

On the other hand, Fickell needs to figure out a way to get a tent over this circus. Wisconsin fans aren't going to tolerate this garbage much longer. Many have already given up. It's just not acceptable. Hopefully, there's a light at the end of the tunnel, but I'm not buying it it until I see it. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.