Wisconsin Football Upsets Fans With Major Coaching Decision

Jeff Grimes is officially the new offensive coordinator of the Wisconsin Badgers.

Rumors have been swirling for days that head coach Luke Fickell was zeroing in on the Kansas OC to take over Wisconsin's offense following Phil Longo being fired.

Well, it's officially a done deal. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Grimes had been hired away from the Jayhawks to join the Badgers.

He's now tasked with fixing Wisconsin's atrocious offensive woes.

Wisconsin hires Jeff Grimes as offensive coordinator.

Grimes certainly has a lengthy resume that includes stops at Kansas, Baylor, BYU, LSU, Virginia Tech, Auburn and other major programs. His expertise is the offensive line, something Wisconsin used to pride itself on.

Below are some reactions from fans on Instagram. The reactions are very split with some people not being happy:

He runs the ball extremely efficiently this is exactly what Fickell said he wanted

This is a good hire that fits what Wisconsin wants to do an be as a football team. Old school badger fans will like this hire. Not the flashiest hire but he's an effective coach, which is what the team needs right now

Decent pedigree but it takes more than a new OC to get this team back to a B1G 10 powerhouse. Transfer portal and conference realignment is killing college football!!

Play Alvarez football please. Use the built in resources we have here

Great start to the offseason guys, let’s get some more good recruits!!!

RUN THE DAMN BALL!!! Solid choice!

Skeptical but hopeful.

Can he throw a 10 yard pass?

We are so screwed

This is the best we could do??

Wisconsin isn’t winning a national title by running the ball. Those days are over. Its time to actually recruit an nfl ready QB or on the verge of becoming pro.

As someone who went to every Kansas game last year, this is NOT good

Big time Line guy I love it fix the line fix the run

Leftovers

Welp we’re f*cked

Taking steps backwards when we should move forward from Luke

Clearly, not everyone is happy about the decision to hire Grimes, but there's nothing that can be done about it at this point.

I'll reserve judgment until we see some results on the field. Wisconsin's offense was comically bad down the stretch this season.

The biggest issue was the terrible quarterback play. Nothing matters until that's fixed, and for the sake of the program and Fickell's job security, I hope it's fixed sooner than later.

What do you think of the hire? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.