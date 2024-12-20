Wisconsin Football Suffers Devastating Blow As Program Burns Down

The hits keep coming for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Luke Fickell finished his second season in Madison 5-7, and the team's prestigious 22-year bowl streak is over.

To call the situation bad would be a massive understatement. Wisconsin went from being a Big Ten power to being terrible in just five short years.

Wisconsin Badgers take huge blow with latest transfer news.

There has been a mass exodus to the portal with nearly two dozen players leaving. That now includes a major piece of the future.

Prized defensive back Xavier Lucas tweeted Thursday afternoon that he's entering the transfer portal after an outstanding freshman year.

He'll have three years of eligibility remaining.

While players transferring is the new norm in college football, there are levels to it. Not everyone is the same, and losing Lucas is a massive deal for the Badgers.

He was supposed to be the anchor of the secondary for years to come. The man has legit NFL potential. He's the kind of rare talent you don't often get.

Now, Xavier Lucas is entering the transfer portal, and it's a devastating loss for Fickell's secondary as the coach fights to cool his seat down.

I have no idea how Luke Fickell is going to get a tent on this circus and get the situation figured out. All I know is something has to be done. The Badgers are bleeding talent and speeding in the wrong direction. Hopefully, he can figure it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.