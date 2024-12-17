Wisconsin Football Makes Major Move To Save Program From Disaster

Luke Fickell continues to make moves to stop the Wisconsin Badgers from collapsing.

Fickell went 5-7 in his second year in Madison, and he's now 13-13 during his time with the Badgers. To say his time at Wisconsin is a disappointment would be a massive understatement.

He hasn't lived up to expectations at all. Not only has Fickell not lived up to expectations, but it certainly seems like the program is slipping in the wrong direction.

Wisconsin adds former Maryland QB Billy Edwards

The team's head coach is doing everything he can to stop the slide. One of the biggest issues that needs to be addressed is quarterback.

Fickell added another piece to the QB room when former Maryland starter Billy Edwards committed to the Badgers Monday.

He threw for 2,881 yards, 15 touchdowns, nine interceptions and ran for five touchdowns for the Terrapins in 2024.

For those you keeping track at home, below are the developments with Wisconsin's QB room over the past few weeks:

That's all unfolded over the course of just a few weeks, and much of it has come over the past few days. Times sure are changing in Madison.

Edwards will enter the QB1 room as the heavy favorite for Luke Fickell in 2025. He has the most experience and is mobile, which is important for new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.

After that, O'Neil, Smith and Mabrey will battle it out for the QB2 role, and they'll all have to be ready to play. If the past couple years have taught us anything it's that QBs get hurt all the time.

You can't win in the Big Ten without a dependable backup and serious depth at QB.

Wisconsin faces a brutal schedule in 2025, and Fickell needs to turn the ship around ASAP. Adding two QBs in the portal is a sign he's taking things very seriously.