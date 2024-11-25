Wisconsin Fans Finally Receives Good News As Program Crashes And Burns

Wisconsin football fans have their first good news in a very long time.

The Badgers are currently 5-6, one of the most disappointing teams in America, have lost four straight games, got blown out by Nebraska over the weekend and the team needs a win over Minnesota to keep its bowl streak alive.

To call the situation in Madison dire would be a massive understatement. It feels like the ship is sinking and the lifeboats have been cut loose.

Well, it appears some help is on the way.

Star QB recruit Carter Smith commits to Wisconsin.

While fans are in an open state of revolt against the school, there's at least some positive news to celebrate.

Star QB recruit Carter Smith flipped from Michigan to the Badgers over the weekend. The Bishop Verot passer out of Florida is the third-ranked dual threat recruit in the 2025 class.

His arrival in Madison will give Wisconsin's QB room a desperately needed boost.

I know things are going really poorly right now for the Wisconsin Badgers. Luke Fickell seems to quickly be losing control of the situation, and fans have pretty much quit on the team at this point.

I don't blame anyone who is outraged. Anyone paying attention to the disaster that is the Wisconsin football program should be outraged. I'm right there with everyone who feels that way.

That's why this commitment is such huge news. Smith is one of the best QB recruits in America, and Wisconsin's pathetic passing attack needs someone other than Braedyn Locke under center.

While Locke might be a solid guy who knows the playbook, it's clear he's not the guy who can lead a program that wins at an elite level.

With Smith's addition to the QB room, it's obvious a battle between the Bishop Verot passer and current Wisconsin QB Mabrey Mettauer will unfold to decide the quarterback of the future in Madison.

While the season is a disaster for Wisconsin fans, this is certainly good news. Let me know what you think of Smith's commitment and what it means for the Badgers at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.