Wisconsin Hit With Major QB News As Program Implodes

Tyler Van Dyke's time at Wisconsin reportedly has come to an end.

Van Dyke tore his ACL in the third game of the season against Alabama, and didn't play another snap of the season.

It turns out that his time on the field against Alabama will be his last time on the field for the Badgers. Pete Thamel reported that he's entering the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining.

He has 55 passing touchdowns in his career, and will likely have several suitors in the transfer portal.

While this isn't exactly shocking news, the fact it's happening indicates something is happening in Luke Fickell's QB room.

Jeff Grimes is expected to be the team's new OC, and the belief is that he's going to return Wisconsin's offense to what it was for decades prior to trying to run the air raid.

Right now, the Badgers have three QBs who will likely fight for playing time in spring camp:

There's also a very high chance Fickell and his staff try to get a QB in the portal. After all, his seat is heating up after the team's 22-year bowl streak was snapped and going 5-7 this season. All options are on the table. Fans have had enough of the garbage product on the field the past two seasons.

Either way, the fact that TVD is out the door represents the start of a new era in the QB room in Madison. He was brought in with high expectations to boost the offense, and he didn't make it past the third game of the season.

Here's what I can tell you beyond any shadow of a doubt. Fans will revolt if Locke opens the season as the team's starting QB. Check out some of the reactions floating around the internet if you don't believe me.

Locke seems like a great guy, but he's just not capable of being a high level QB. That means it's down to Mettauer, Smith or a transfer QB following TVD's decision to transfer.

What do you think will happen in Wisconsin's QB room? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.