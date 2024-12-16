Wisconsin Gets Huge QB Update As Team Burns Down, Fans Might Not Be Happy

Wisconsin has added another piece to its QB room.

The Badgers and Luke Fickell had a disaster of a QB situation this season. Starter Tyler Van Dyke went down in the third game of the year with a season-ending injury.

Braedyn Locke was shifted into the QB1 role, and his play was nothing short of horrible down the stretch. Both have since hit the transfer portal.

Wisconsin adds transfer QB Danny O'Neil.

Well, Fickell is bulking up the QB room. Former San Diego State QB Danny O'Neil announced Monday that he's taking his talents to Madison.

He threw 12 touchdowns, six interceptions and for 2,181 yards as a freshman for the Aztecs. He also rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown this season for a 3-9 SDSU squad.

You can check out his commitment announcement below.

His commitment means O'Neil will compete with Mabrey Mettauer and Carter Smith for the QB1 role next season.

O'Neil has by far the most playing experience after being QB1 for the Aztecs, Mettauer redshirted with a few appearances this season for the Badgers and Smith is entering the program as a highly-touted freshman recruit.

That means there's a total of one year's worth of starting experience in Wisconsin's QB room going into next season. While adding O'Neil is an interesting update, I'm not sure it's going to make fans happy.

In fact, I'm fairly positive that it won't. Wisconsin fans are sick and tired of losing. Badgers fans are demanding more from Fickell.

I think many thought the team would land a bigger name transfer. O'Neil has some upside for sure, but he hasn't proven much.

Fickell has to be in win-now mode in 2025, but with a QB room lacking much experience, it's hard to imagine this goes well. May the best man win. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.