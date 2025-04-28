Whiny NASCAR Champ Acts Like Trust Fund Baby, Topless Talladega Nights & Female Racer Told To Do Awful Things

A weekend full of Talladega plate racin' … and we didn't get one Big One? Really? Has that ever happened before, in the history of NASCAR?

The boys all played nice! Weird. Don't know how I feel about it. Some weeks, we just bitch and moan when these races become a wreck-fest. I don't, but some of y'all do.

Other weeks, we complain when it's just follow-the-leader. F1 crap. IndyCar nonsense for all 14 of you who watch it. Relax, it's a joke! Sort of.

Where do we stand after yesterday? I think I'm OK with what I got. Good racing. Good finish. Joey Logano is still a whiny little bitch. Austin Cindric might be the sneaky best plate racer in the series right now. All is well in my book!

Plus, you know, we got Cleetus McFarland on Saturday, and if y'all remember him from Daytona … yeah, you won't be disappointed.

We'll get to Joey, Austin AND Cleetus here ina bit. Duh. What else?

I've got memories from Talladega Boulevard, Katherine Legge is back to complaining to CNN, and maybe we'll even check in with old NBC buddy Rick Allen today. I was never the biggest Rick Allen fan, but Lord knows he's better than Leigh Diffey.

Oh yeah! I was gone last week, and I know Joe once again stole it from us (that's two now, Joe), but we'll also check in with Hooters Gianna on the way out! She posted more spring break bikini content! What a way to start the final week of April, am I right?!

Four tires, a splash of Sunoco racing fuel, and maybe a pair of big boy pants for Joey Logano … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘Bye-Bye Big One’ edition – is LIVE!

Joey vs. Austin Cindric has to be the most beta fight in the world

Might as well start with Angry Joey Logano … that's what the folks at the water coolers are talking about this morning – this is and Shedeur, of course – and we cater to the #people.

Where do we stand on Joey stuffing Austin in a locker because Austin – a Penske teammate – pushed Bubba Wallace to the Stage 2 win?

Take a minute … think about it … process it. Got it? Good! Now, here's Joey's reaction:

Yeah, I mean … what are we doing here? Really? Joey Logano is THAT upset he didn't win a stage at Talladega … in April? That's like a receiver complaining he didn't get enough touches in the second quarter of a game against Akron in mid-September.

Yes, I know a stage win equates to playoff points and blah, blah, blah … but come on. There's no way Joey Logano cares enough about them to put a teammate on blast because he pushed the other guy to the green/white flag. Not even the checkered flag! The stupid green/white stage one!

I'm sure the Monday morning debrief over at JGR HQ is fun today, though! Hope Cindric gets super passive-aggressive with him the whole time.

Maybe jot down a few notes during the meeting and then hand Joey a piece of paper on the way out that just says "f--k you' or something. I don't know. I'm workshopping it right now. I'm coming off a three-day wedding bender. Cut me some slack today. I'm begging you.

Thoughts? Lemme know! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.

Anyway, the good news is Joey still finished fifth, so at least he brought home a solid top-five.

Just kidding! He was DQ'd after the race and finished 39th. So, you know, a good day all around.

Chipper, Bubba … where do y'all stand on this?

Cleetus McFarland does it AGAIN!

Larry Damn Jones! Didn't see that one coming on an otherwise slow Sunday in April. Just laying into Joey Logano. Didn't know Chipper was so invested. Love it. Love the passion from one of the biggest DOGS in baseball history.

God, I miss Chipper. How great was he? How great were those old-school Braves teams from the late-90s? Chipper, Andruw, Maddux … John ROCKER!

Y'all kept up with Rocker lately? Guy is an ANIMAL over on Elon's Twitter in the best possible way:

Amazing. And trust me … those are tame compared to most of his posts. With us, boys and girls. Absolutely with us.

Speaking of great patriots, let's check in with YouTuber Cleetus McFarland, who finished 10th in Saturday's ARCA race.

For those who don't remember, Cleetus (real name is Garrett Mitchell, but that's boring) gave us an all-time post-race interview during Speedweeks in February.

Amazingly, he topped it this past Saturday … twice!

Gianna, Rick & Katherine, oh my!

Amazing. Gee, I can't imagine why Cleetus was so squirmy there talking about the ‘Dega Boulevard. You're telling me they did NOT hold Sunday morning service there yesterday?

Seriously? This place? Why not?!

I'll go ahead and say the same thing I always say when it comes to these ‘Dega videos … No, I ain't posting the unblurred version. I do hear it exists, though. Somewhere out there. I certainly wouldn't click here to find it, though. Definitely don't do that. Please.

Anyway … moving on!

Let's check in with old NBC play-by-play man, Rick Allen, who was pretty viciously fired from his lead Cup job in the middle of last season and demoted to the Xfinity Series like a struggling big-leaguer getting sent to some Podunk town in the middle of Iowa to work on cutting down on the strikeouts.

It was … odd:

Look, I was never a huge Rick Allen fan … until NBC shoved Leigh Diffey down our throats starting last summer at Daytona. Now? I'm all in. Please, bring Rick back, for the love of God.

It was certainly … weird. Rick was the man over at NBC for nearly a decade, and then … boom, he was gone, just like that. No explanation. No reasoning. Just a press release from NBC saying Leigh Diffey was about to talk our ears off for the next four months while refusing to take a breath.

I formally apologize to Rick. He deserved better. Clearly, we didn't deserve him.

Next? We most certainly do not deserve – nor want, clearly – Katherine Legge!

One direct message on X said that she should hang herself, the same account adding in a separate, public, post, "You need to be assassinated." Another advised her to "swallow a shotgun."

Legge has observed the abuse that athletes endure in other sports, and even some of the invective that is aimed at male drivers in NASCAR. However, she is currently the only female driver on the circuit, and she suspects that as a result, her treatment is worse.

"I think it’s more prevalent with women in sports, especially with women in male dominated sports, because we stick out more, you know? There is the opinion that we are a gimmick, or we shouldn’t be there because we’re DEI hires and we haven’t earned our spot," she told CNN.

So, a couple things …

1. Nobody should be sending death threats to Katherine Legge – or anyone, for that matter. It's just so embarrassing. It's middle school shit. Could you imagine being that triggered by someone? Wild.

2. That being said, literally all athletes deal with this stuff. I'm not sure why it's necessary for CNN to act like they suddenly give a shit about NASCAR. They don't. If Katherine was a male, this would be a non-story.

3. NASCAR is doing her no favors. That's been my biggest gripe since Day 1. I'm all for Katherine Legge giving NASCAR a shot. But it's got to be more merit-based than it certainly seems. That's my one and only issue here. She failed to qualify on speed at Rockingham and then was inserted into another car that did qualify based on speed.

4. She did lead a lap or two Saturday at Talladega. She also wrecked, again, but this one was not her fault, at least according to these two eyes:

That ain't a Katherine wreck. Fair is fair, and we have to be fair.

Anyway, bottom line: stop with the death threats, losers. Stop with the pandering, CNN. Stop with the free passes, NASCAR.

