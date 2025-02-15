YouTuber Cleetus McFarland Shows NASCAR How To Put Butts In Seats With Iconic Interview After Daytona Crash

How are YOU spending your Saturday? I'm balls deep in Daytona, watching the ARCA drivers wreck every three laps and slugging down Busch Lights.

Who has it better? Don't answer. It's me. Next question.

Anyway, I know what you're thinking … ARCA? Why are you paying any attention to an ARCA race? It's NASCAR's lowest level. A feeder series. The Single-A affiliate of the Cup Series.

Well, boys and girls, because YouTuber Cleetus McFarland was in the starting field for this afternoon's 80-lap wreck-fest, and this guy is an absolute firecracker.

Never heard of him? Well, he's got millions of subscribers on his YouTube channel, got into the race, and even had a live-stream of his in-car video going the entire time.

At one point, it reached 40,000 viewers. May not sound like a lot, but that's a TON for an ARCA race.

Anyway, notice I said he was in the starting field … that's because poor Cleetus was caught up in a wreck 15 laps in, ending his day with a whimper. Sad.

Luckily for us, the FOX crew caught up with McFarland after the wreck, and he gave all of America the best 90 seconds we've had all week – and that's including Valentine's Day night!

Cleetus McFarland is an American hero

My God. I mean, it's perfect. It's everything I love about this sport, and this country.

Yes, his real name is Garrett Mitchell. That ain't what #thepeople know him as. He's Cleetus McFarland to the YouTube community, which means he's Cleetus McFarland to us. Sorry, Big Js, that's just the way it is.

Anyway, Cleetus actually avoided the first wreck of the day – there were a billion crashes over the first 10 laps – but sadly couldn't avoid this one.

For those who don't want to watch the entire feed, it takes place around the 44-minute mark.

Love this cat. He's everything I want in NASCAR. Give me more drivers like THIS at the Cup level. We get the same shit every year. The same, boring, dull, interviews, with the same answers.

Just got loose going into the corner.

Nothing I could do about it.

It is what it is.

We was just racing for the win.

Blah, blah, blah … Enough. Give me Cleetus in a Cup car at Talladega in a few months, and watch the ratings take off like one of Elon's rockets.

Make NASCAR Great Again!