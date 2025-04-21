NASCAR's 'New Danica Patrick' Embarrasses Herself Again, DEI Still Alive & Hooters Race Wife Soaks Up The Sun

We haven't had one of these Monday debriefs without a NASCAR race to … debrief about … in a while. Almost three months!

NASCAR is the sport with the longest season, the shortest offseason, and the fewest off-weeks, of all the major sports. Well, frankly, of all the sports period.

I've always thought the season was too long. Combine that with getting an Easter (maybe) and Mother's Day (maybe) off here and there, and it's a grind.

Mainly for me! And, to an extent, the drivers.

Anyway, the good news here is that the tiny Xfinity fellas raced Saturday at Rockingham – Rockingham!!! – and terrible Katherine Legge gave me plenty to talk about. How dare she take out Kasey Kahne – Kasey Kahne!!!

That's right. We're talking a little Kasey Kahne and Rockingham today. Welcome to Monday, April 21, 2009!

What else? I've got NASCAR trying to kill DEI, but really just putting it in witness protection, and a shirtless picture of Dale Earnhardt that has the internet on edge. God, I miss him.

If y'all act right, we may even check in with Hooters Gianna and Sam Busch, who both spent the off week wearing very little, while doing very big influencer things.

Only if you act right, though. We'll see!

Four tires, enough fuel to get us to Talladega, and maybe a new hobby for Katherine Legge … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘Kasey Deserved Better, But Lord, Does He Still Look Good!’ edition – is LIVE!

Maybe stop putting Katherine Legge out there?

Hate to start the Monday we lose the Pope by shitting on Katherine Legge (whatever that means), but fair is fair, and I have to be fair here …

This Katherine Legge just can't stop wrecking … which isn't surprising given that she's never raced a stock car, and never really practiced in one, until … NOW! Yet, NASCAR just keeps throwing her out there like she's Danica Patrick, and it's been a disaster.

And yes, I know there's a joke in there about Danica being a wreck-machine, too. I ain't making it, though, because we respect post-racing-career Danica around here!

Anyway, Katherine wrecked Daniel Suarez a few months back at Phoenix in her Cup debut, and now she has committed just the ultimate sin: wrecking KASEY KAHNE at Rockingham in his long-awaited return to NASCAR.

Kasey Kahne!

The good news is, nobody noticed!

God, I can't believe Kasey Kahne was back in the flesh this weekend. Haven't seen him in YEARS. Google tells me he last raced in 2018 (!!!), and hasn't won since 2017. Goodness. Has it been that long? Wild.

Anyway, Kasey was a fan-favorite during the peak of his Cup career, which I'd say ran from 2016-2013(ish). He was always the best-looking driver in the garage, went on every magazine cover known to man, and ran a beautiful red, No. 9 Dodge machine that got all the Bill Elliott fans revved up.

He won 18 times over a 15-year Cup career, and was always a really solid little racer. Which, again, made his return to Rockingham of all places special.

Until Katherine Legge realized she had no idea what she was doing or why she was out there, and hobbled his race car early in the race.

Great! Thanks, Katherine! Surely NASCAR fans didn't notice, at least:

NASCAR kills DEI, sort of

Look, I'm not gonna sit here and blame Katherine completely. Look at the replay for yourself. She got turned. But, I don't think she's completely absolved here.

I just can't get past the fact that NASCAR keeps putting her on the track. She didn't qualify for the damn race! She tried, but failed. The only reason she was in was because her stupid team decided to switch her to one of their cars that did qualify! I mean, what the hell are we doing here? I don't get it.

Thoughts? Lemme know! Zach.Dean@OutKick.com!

I know she has the backing and the sponsorship dollars and the blah, blah, blah … but Lordy, can she at least earn a spot based on merit? Didn't our president sign some sort of executive order back in January about just that?

Speaking of …

A person familiar with NASCAR’s thinking, while confirming the change, said that the alteration had been under consideration for the last couple years in a bid to broaden the program’s scope.

Rev Racing, the team that NASCAR has worked with on the Drive for Diversity program since 2004, now says on its website that it is the "competition arm of the NASCAR Driver Development Program and serves as the NASCAR-supported racing team charged with developing drivers and pit crew members."

Some drivers involved with the program now have Driver Development Program in their social media biographies.

Look, I've been pretty open about my hatred for DEI. It's truly the dumbest thing in this world. It's also the most racist thing in this world.

Black people – anyone, actually – should be insulted by the premise, which is ‘we’re only going to talk to you and maybe hire you because of your skin color, not because you're actually good for this position.'

Do you understand how insane that is? We've lived in a DEI world for years now, and it's been awful. Trump came back in January and basically took a blowtorch to the whole thing. Luckily for NASCAR, they were already ahead of the eight-ball!

Again, sort of. Look at the current website. DEI doesn't seem very dead to me:

NASCAR vs. IndyCar & Hooters Gianna vs. Sam Busch

Gross. Look at the insufferable BLM car. Remember those days, back in the summer of 2020? God, they were stupid. Yet, here's NASCAR, continuing to showcase it even though they claim DEI is dead. Don't think so!

A mixed bag from the sport. Shocking, I know. They're always so clear on their intentions!

Anyway, DEI is racist, and the only DEI that belongs in NASCAR is Dale Eernhardt Incorporated! Raise Hell, Praise Dale!

Speaking of …

Goodness gracious me … what a way to start a new week! Shirtless Dale and shirtless Mikey, slugging beers and casting lines, at The Rock?

This country used to be so amazing. We had it all, and didn't even realize it. Sad.

OK, couple quickies on the way out. First up? Let's check in with the ongoing NASCAR vs. IndyCar ratings debate.

Surely, IndyCar closed the gap last week, right? I was told they would!

All righty then! Another banner showing out of the IndyCar fellas! I can't wait to hear the excuse this time.

I'm sure it will be, "Well, they shouldn't be going up against NASCAR and The Masters!" That's fine. I get it. But Good God … we can't just run IndyCar all by itself all the time. We can't stop the rest of the sports-world because the IndyCar race is on!

Either you can hold your own against the heavy hitters, or you sink. IndyCar clearly can't. Sorry, let's just admit it. They can't. I hate to say I saw it coming, but … yeah, I saw this coming. And I work for Fox! I want IndyCar to succeed.

It's not … so far. Not sure it will. We'll see.

OK, that's it for today. Big Monday for a Cup-less weekend. Good work by all!

