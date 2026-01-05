Video Of Trevor Lawrence Getting Squatted By Fan Completely Invalidates MVP-level Season

How 'bout them Jacksonville Jaguars, ladies and gentlemen!

After years of obscurity and irrelevance, The Boys of Duval have completed one of the most successful single-season turnarounds in the last 25 years, going from 3-14 to 13-4 and adding an AFC South division title to boot.

Their first-year head coach, Liam Coen, is proving to be an absolute revelation.

Their offense is one of the most high-powered units in the entire league.

They even have a kicker who keeps setting records with relative ease.

But the biggest reason for Jacksonville's turnaround in 2025 has to be the play of their flaxen-maned signal caller, Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence has been an MVP-caliber quarterback the second half of this season and, at only 26-years-old, has Jags fans thinking about the next decade of dominance in Duval.

But something doesn't feel right heading into the playoffs, and I think it has everything to do with a disturbing bit of video that has just come across my desk.

And no, I'm not talking about the footage of Lawrence putting grills on in the locker room, because that was pretty sick.

Just guys being dudes is all that is.

No, what I'm referring to is this video of Trevor Lawrence, superstar NFL quarterback, being squatted by some chick at what looks like a local Jacksonville dive bar.

Alright, let's first address the form from our squatter.

Trevor Lawrence is listed at about 220lbs, so, give or take an extra fiver, that's basically two plates.

Not bad, but those are basically half squats at best, and I see a lot of knee shaking going on in this video.

Then again, I'm abysmal at squatting. It might be one of my worst lifts, so who am I to judge?

Anyway, this is a pretty tough look for Lawrence.

If this were preseason, I'd be more inclined to let it slide, but this is happening a week before one of the biggest games in almost a decade for the Jags, so the city of Jacksonville can't have their franchise QB out here getting alpha'd by some bar chick with tattoos.

Maybe I'm overreacting. Let's check the comments section.

Oh yeah, they're panicking.

Okay, deep breaths, Jaguars fans. He hasn't shown up on any injury reports yet, so at least she didn't drop him.

No more public appearances for Trevor until after the season is over. All of North Florida can ill-afford any injuries or bad optics for their Lord and Savior, Lawrence.

My eyes will be trained on Jacksonville this weekend, because if the Jaguars lose to the Bills, Lawrence may not be able to live this one down.