Fiery Jags Coach Liam Coen Claps Back At Sean Payton Over ‘Small Market’ Snub

Liam Coen may be a rookie as the Jags' head coach, but he is still not taking any guff from Broncos' Sean Payton.

After Payton "credited" the small-market Jacksonville Jaguars before their Week 16 matchup, Coen turned those words into fuel.

Following a dominant 34-20 victory over Denver, Coen took his victory laps with "small market" tossed around in the locker room and on the postgame podium.

The scene inside the Jags' locker room was electric. As the team gathered, belts were still in some players' hands after they had shouted "Belt to a**" just before their coach took center stage.

Coen ignited his victory speech with a pointed opening: "We're just a small-market team..."

Speaking to the media after the game, Coen referenced Payton's "choice words."

"Just grateful that a small market team like us can come into a place like Mile High and get it done," Coen said after the clobbering.

WATCH:

It's not Coen's first time calling out a coach.

After facing the 49ers, Coen got into a heated spat with San Francisco's defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, telling the DC to "Keep my name out of your f***ing mouth."

Payton was perhaps the perfect coach for Coen to show off his bite. Given Payton's history of throwing heat at others, it was time for the Super Bowl-winning coach to catch some back.

Earlier in the week, Payton anticipated a tough matchup with the AFC South-leading Jaguars, saying, "As you look at them and you watch the tape, it’s a smaller market, but you see a real good team."

Coen took it as a backhanded compliment, landing awkwardly with the rest of the pack, playing collectively as one of 2025's surprise teams.

Jacksonville comes off a 4-13 season. Heading into Week 17 this season, the Jags lead the South at 11-4, suggesting Coen's early confidence is more than rubbing off on his players. The Jags coach has come a long way since his rocky introductory press conference.

The Broncos were seeking their 12th consecutive win after clinching a playoff berth in Week 15, only to have their momentum shredded. These cats in Florida showed off their sharp claws this year, and Denver was simply the latest team to get torn apart.

