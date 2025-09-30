Robert Saleh Tries to Downplay Heated Exchange with Jags Coach Liam Coen

On Tuesday, Robert Saleh tried to downplay the drama with Jaguars coach Liam Coen — and in doing so, seemed to admit defeat.

That need for damage control came after Coen — remembered for his goofy introductory presser — beat Saleh’s 49ers on Sunday and got into a war of words with the defensive coordinator after Saleh claimed the Jaguars were really, really good at legally stealing signs from opposing teams.

Coen wasn’t having it. The Jaguars (3-1) got the last laugh Sunday (Week 4), upsetting San Francisco, 26-21.

After the game, the coaches exchanged heated words, sparked by Coen telling Saleh to stop cursing his name.

"Keep my name out of your mouth," Coen shouted. "Keep my name out of your mouth. Keep my name out of your f***ing mouth."

Saleh barked back, "I was trying to compliment your ass. I will f*** your world up. You don't wanna f*** with me. I will f***king end your f***ing life."

The drama made its way to the postgame podium, where Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about his squabbling DC.

"I didn't see what happened, so I'm not sure," Shanahan said. "I don't think he should be that sensitive about it. But is what it is. Not too worried about it."

That’s when Saleh tried to walk it back Tuesday. The Niners DC addressed the viral exchange between coaches:

"As a coach, watching their tape, I recognize the amount of hours that must be spent to be able to build formations and define every little indicator they can to give their players a chance to be in a successful position," Saleh said.

"That’s exhausting, and every team does it. Some do it better than others and it was my way of acknowledging that these guys are really, really, really good at it. And, like I said, Sunday doesn’t change that. I think Liam’s doing a hell of a job, I really do.

"You can tell that that team’s really taking on his personality and I hope they came out of the game healthy, and I wish him the best of luck throughout the rest of the season. I wish I could have found a better choice of words, but my intent was always to compliment that football staff."

That back-and-forth only underscored the bigger picture: Coen is off to a better start as head coach compared to Saleh, whose miserable run with the Jets was well-documented, including a final crash with Aaron Rodgers as quarterback in 2024.

The Jags rookie coach comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree, formerly a Rams offensive coordinator. He then went to Kentucky in 2023 for a second stint as OC/QB coach with the Wildcats and returned to the NFL in 2024 to help Baker Mayfield lead a Pro Bowl season as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator.

Saleh, meanwhile, had been in contention for the Jaguars job Coen ultimately took — a twist that may add some bitter feelings for the coordinator.

Advantage: Coen.

