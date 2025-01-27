New Jags Coach Liam Coen Acted Goofy During First Day On The Job

Remember Monday, Jan. 27, as the day new Jaguars coach Liam Coen gave that awful introductory presser that may live in infamy for the fans in Du-val.

Jacksonville handed the keys of the franchise to 39-year-old Coen after a scandalous exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coen was introduced as the new skipper on Monday in Duval County, and the newcomer gave a media day full of soundbites that could certainly return to spite him one day.

First came a scene during his presser when Coen tried to be cutesy. A plastic flower coming out of Coen's suit to spray water at the media would've received more laughs than his weird "Duval" chant.

It gave Nick Sirianni's introductory presser a run for its money in the category of bad first impressions by a coach.

Liam Coen's Messy Departure From Tampa

Coen had an interesting departure from the Buccaneers this offseason after the team offered to make the up-and-coming offensive coordinator the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL.

At the time of his extension talks, Coen had ongoing discussions with the Jaguars for their head-coaching vacancy — having split with Doug Pederson after this recent regular season.

Coen ended his talks with the Jags to accept the Bucs deal.

Jacksonville responded by firing their general manager, Trent Baalke, which sent Coen's interests back to Duval County.

Upon accepting the coordinator extension, the Buccaneers requested that Coen stop talking with the Jags, which he seemingly agreed to until he broke that commitment by accepting the Jaguars job.

Coen also reportedly ignored calls from Tampa Bay's brass before his second meeting with the Jags to accept their offer.

This lead-up to Coen's introductory day as HC on Monday made his comments on ‘honesty’ all the better.

"They want more responsibility on both sides of the ball, but with a clear vision," Coen told the media on Monday (relayed by ESPN). "They want to be able to be coached hard but understand that it's coming from the right place and there's a trust and an honesty there."

The guy turned Baker Mayfield into a Pro Bowl QB … anything could happen.

