Cam Little Makes More NFL History With Another Bombed Field Goal

With most playoff spots already settled, Cam Little made some NFL Week 18 headlines as he drilled a 67-yard field goal against the Tennessee Titans to set an NFL record for the longest field goal in an open-air stadium. Jacksonville needed a win in its final regular-season game to cement its status as AFC South champion, and Little certainly did his part to make it happen.

Jacksonville's second-year kicker famously blasted a 70-yard field goal during the NFL preseason, the longest recorded made kick in league history. However, it didn't count in the official record book because it occurred during the preseason.

Little put all doubts to rest during the 2025 NFL regular season when he connected on a 68-yard field goal to set the official record. On Sunday, Little etched his name in the NFL record books again, although he wasn't quite able to break his previous record.

How Tennessee’s Late-Half Decision Set the Stage

The Titans selected the curious strategy of going for a fourth-and-six from their own 49-yard line with nine seconds left in the first half. They failed to convert and failed to run all nine seconds off the clock. That gave Jacksonville the ball with three seconds left in the second quarter. They elected to send out Little for a 67-yard field goal attempt.

Little converted and set the NFL record for longest field goal made in an open-air stadium. His 68-yard field goal earlier in the season came at Allegiant Stadium, a domed stadium in Las Vegas. His kick on Sunday also set the record for longest made kick at home (the previous record was Matt Prater for Denver in 2013).

Interestingly, the previous record for longest field goal made in an open-air stadium came earlier in the 2025 NFL season when Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin hit a 65-yard field goal in Philadelphia against the Eagles in Week 4.

Entering the season, the record for longest made field goal in NFL history belonged to former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who converted a 66-yard field goal in 2021 against the Lions in Detroit.

Tucker went from having the longest field goal in NFL history to having the third-longest field goal in a span of just over two months (Little broke the record on November 2 against the Raiders).

Little's Perfect Post-Bye Run

With the Jaguars heading into the playoffs, it's clear they have a huge advantage when it comes to their kicker. Not only has Little made the two longest field goals in NFL history and proved he can hit long kicks both indoors and outdoors, he's been incredibly accurate.

Since Jacksonville's Week 8 bye, Little hasn't missed a single field goal attempt. He's gone 19-for-19 on attempts over the past 10 games (including Sunday's first half against the Titans). Of those 19 made kicks, six came from at least 50 yards and 10 were from at least 45 yards. Interestingly, the streak started with the 68-yarder against the Raiders.

If a playoff game comes down to a kicker, it's hard to argue that the Jacksonville Jaguars don't have an advantage over every team in the NFL.