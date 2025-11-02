Jaguars Kicker Cam Little Finally Set NFL Field Goal Record For Real

It seemed like just a matter of time that Jacksonville Jaguars second-year kicker Cam Little would break the NFL record for longest field goal ever made. The wait is over, as Little drilled a 68-yard field goal as time expired in the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Jacksonville couldn't get much going in the first half against Las Vegas, failing to score on its first three drives of the game. The Jaguars had a lengthy drive end deep in Raiders' territory after quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw an interception on second-and-goal from the 2-yard line.

The team remained scoreless until Little trotted onto the field with five seconds remaining in the second quarter. Jacksonville had the ball right on the midfield line, making the Little attempt from 67 yards out. That was no issue for the big-legged kicker from Oklahoma, who did his college kicking at Arkansas.

Little made headlines earlier this year when he hit a 70-yard field goal during the preseason. Obviously, that would have been the record-breaking kick, but preseason results do not count toward records. So, it just went down as a cool moment in Little's career.

Little is now the official NFL record holder thanks to his kick Sunday, breaking the record previously held by former Ravens' kicker Justin Tucker. Tucker hit a 66-yard field goal in 2021 against the Lions. While Tucker's kick is now the second-longest in NFL history, it remains the longest game-winning kick in league history.

Tucker connected as time expired against the Detroit Lions, giving the Ravens a 19-17 victory.

We know Cam Little has the leg to make a kick from 70 yards, we just have to wait and see if he gets the opportunity at some point during his career.