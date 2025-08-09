Why Jaguars Kicker Cam Little's Mind-Blowing 70-Yard Field Goal Won't Make NFL Record Books

Kick was 4 yards longer than Justin Tucker's record, but because this is the preseason, it doesn't count

Saturday was a big day for kickers — especially Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Cam Little, who launched a field goal unlike anything the NFL has ever seen.

Too bad it's the preseason, so it doesn't get to go in the record books.

The Jags hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night in the preseason opener for both teams. Going into the game, the big talk was about Travis Hunter making his NFL debut and playing both sides of the ball.

He did that, but appeared to call it a night before the half.

Probably smart. This season is a marathon, not a sprint.

However, the talk shifted when, with just one second left on the clock in the first half, the Jaguars lined up for what would be Little's third field goal of the evening.

But here was the thing: they were lining up for what would be a 70-yard attempt.

That's absurd, but tell that to the former Arkansas Razorback and 2024 sixth-round pick, because he booted that puppy through the uprights with plenty of room to spare.

That would've been good from what? Like 72 yards.

Of course, the NFL record is 66 yards and belongs to Justin Tucker. Little blew it to pieces, but because this is the preseason, it doesn't count.

That's ridiculous. I saw it. You saw it. We all saw it. That was a 70-yard bomb!

I say we put a footnote in the NFL record book that says, "Look, this dude kicked a 70-yarder, but because it happened in August, it doesn't count, but it happened."

That's just insane, and it came just hours after another memorable field goal-kicking moment, which was when Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis got called in as a backup kicker.

That was no 70-yarder, but it was still solid.

What a day for the kickers… and the running backs who kick on the side.