The South Belongs To Jaguars And Panthers And Here's What's Next

Carolina finished 8-9 but won NFC South tiebreaker as Falcons beat Saints, will host wild card game next weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers own the South – in the NFL, that is.

The Jaguars clinched the AFC South on Sunday with a convincing victory over the Tennessee Titans that delivered the division to them despite the best efforts by the Houston Texans, who also won their season-finale against the Indianapolis Colts but finished one game back of Jacksonville.

The Jaguars are actually still alive for the No. 1 seed in the AFC if the Patriots and Denver Broncos lose on Sunday. The top seed would give Jacksonville a first-round playoff bye.

If the Jaguars do not earn the top seed, they also will host a wild card game next weekend.

Panthers Win Division While Under .500

The Carolina Panthers clinched the NFC South by sitting on the couch and watching the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints – an outcome that turned the division into a three-team race which the Panthers won in a tiebraker.

So Trevor Lawrence and company and Bryce Young and company play on.

The Panthers clincher the No. 4 seed in the NFC will host a wild card playoff game next weekend against an opponent to be determined after the late Sunday games.

If the Los Angeles Rams beat Arizona, they will visit Charlotte. If the Rams lose, the 49ers will play the Panthers next weekend.

It is the first time the Panthers, who finished the season 8-9, have qualified for the playoffs since 2017.

"Everybody's record is obsolete now," coach Dave Canales said Sunday.

Buccaneers Face Uncertain Offseason

The Panthers winning the division is bad news for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also spent much of Sunday afternoon watching the Saints and Falcons play. Their three-year run as the NFC South champs is over.

The Buccaneers go into an uncertain offseason following what is ultimately a disappointing season. Bucs ownership now must make a decision on the status of Todd Bowles as their head coach and the club must make a call on the contract status of quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Mayfield, who spent his Sunday afternoon watching the Falcons and Saints play is signed for 2026, but expects an extension offer from the club before next season begins.

The Jaguars' victory was never in doubt. They led 31-7 at halftime.

Jaguars Edge Texans For AFC South

And the chances of a Titans comeback were slim, especially after starting quarterback Cam Ward left the game with a right (throwing shoulder) injury.

The news apparently reached Houston because coach DeMeco Ryans sat his starters after halftime to give them something of a rest and guard against injuries. The Texans will be on the road next weekend.

"Very proud of this group, the resilience of this group, the mental toughness of this group," "They're a fun, special group to be around."

Trevor Lawrence, by the way, reached the 4,000-yard passing mark on Sunday for the third time in his career as the Jags won their eighth consecutive game.