NFL Head Coaches Believed To Be On Hot Seat Seem Closer To Getting Another Chance

The constant monitoring of NFL coaches on the hot seat will reach a crescendo on so-called Black Monday, but the signs are starting to point toward Aaron Glenn, Mike McDaniel, Todd Bowles and Raheem Morris saving their jobs despite disappointing seasons by their teams.

It should be noted that a final decision on McDaniel and Morris won't likely come until Monday, pending postseason evaluations by ownership and others (in the case of Morris). Glenn, meanwhile, has gotten positive reinforcement from ownership that he will not be one-and-done with the Jets, according to sources.

Let's go through the scenarios:

Aaron Glenn Returns For 2026

Aaron Glenn: Jets owner Woody Johnson has remained mostly positive about his first-year coach throughout the season, blaming the team's struggles on poor quarterbacking, talent fit, and the time it takes to reset the culture.

To help address this, Johnson approved of multiple trade deadline deals that sent Sauce Gardner to the Indianapolis Colts and Quinnen Williams to the Dallas Cowboys, and those deals came with the full knowledge that the focus was shifting to 2026.

But the Jets dropped off the table the past month in four blowout losses, including to losing teams Miami and New Orleans. That did indeed give Johnson pause, per a source. But ultimately, while the owner expects upgrades in the coaching staff, Glenn will be responsible for driving that change rather than being part of that.

Dolphins Consider Structure Change

Mike McDaniel: The Dolphins are obviously in the midst of a significant upheaval in that they just contracted Troy Aikman to help the club's search for a new general manager following the ouster of Chris Grier. That coming GM will be expected to lead the team's talent-gathering work.

The Dolphins are considering a new structure atop their organization. Senior VP of football and business Brandon Shore and McDaniel previously reported to Grier, who reported to owner Stephen Ross.

The three people – Shore, the general manager and head coach – being equal and all reporting directly to Ross is now under strong consideration but not finalized.

Vice chairman, president and CEO Tom Garfinkel, the most successful leader in the entire organization, will continue his current duties and continue reporting to Ross.

McDaniel Leans Safe For Now

McDaniel's status also has not been finalized because Ross is a wild card. He was leaning toward keeping Adam Gase in 2018 and reversed course when the club lost its final three games, including the finale in a blowout.

Ross is similarly leaning toward keeping McDaniel. But events, including the hiring of the new GM, could factor. Another possible factor? If the Ravens lose to the Steelers on Sunday evening, ending their season, John Harbaugh and that club could decide to go their separate ways.

Ross is a major Jim Harbaugh fan, so his interest in brother John could be piqued in the .1 percent chance the Ravens and their coach agree to go separate ways. But barring that unlikely scenario or other surprises, signs currently point toward McDaniel returning for 2026.

Bowles, Morris Lean Safe

Todd Bowles: The Buccaneers have won three consecutive NFC South division titles and could win a fourth if the Atlanta Falcons lose or tie the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

That doesn't immediately point to a Bowles firing, although the four-game losing skid in December was extremely disappointing to ownership. Bowles got an extension in the offseason, and it would be a surprise if he's dismissed on Monday.

Raheem Morris: The Falcons laid the groundwork for going in a different direction, starting in December. Owner Arthur Blank engaged with multiple people he trusts, including former quarterback Matt Ryan, about next steps.

But the Falcons rallied under Morris – with three consecutive December victories going into Sunday afternoon's game against the New Orleans Saints.

That has obviously helped Morris and, barring a surprise, puts him in the category of leaning safe.