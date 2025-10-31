Miami Dolphins Part Ways (Fire) With GM Chris Grier And Fans Are Rejoicing

Owner Stephen Ross says change could not wait as team holds 2-7 record with longest playoff drought in NFL

The first domino has fallen in Miami as the Dolphins and longtime general manager Chris Grier have parted ways.

And, yes, fans are generally celebrating.

The Dolphins announced the general manager is leaving the organization he first joined in 2000 after meeting with owner Stephen Ross on Friday morning – a meeting in which it was decided Grier had no future remaining with the club.

Stephen Ross: Change Could Not Wait

"This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways," club owner Stephen Ross said in a statement released by the Dolphins. "I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the past 26 years.

"As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait. We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now."

Ross said Champ Kelly will serve as interim general manager effective immediately, and a search process for the new GM will begin.

"I want to thank Champ for stepping up and his commitment to the Dolphins success this season," Ross said. "There is a lot of football left to play and we all need to fight even harder."

"I have always been and remain committed to building a winning team that consistently competes for championships. I am incredibly proud of our leadership as an NFL organization and our continued commitment to the community, but our performance on the field and our team-building process have not been good enough.

Ross: No Excuse For Failure

"There are no excuses. I want to thank the fans for their continued support and passion for this team. You deserve a championship-caliber team you can be proud of. There’s much work ahead to return the Dolphins to sustained success, and that work begins now, finishing the season strong, evaluating all areas of our football operation, and moving forward with a clear vision for the future."

A couple of things:

Kelly will see this as an opportunity to become a candidate for the general manager job. So he fully intends to make moves that improve the team, per a source.

But that could go a number of directions.

The Dolphins have so far resisted the temptation to trade talent assets with the Nov. 4 trade deadline approaching. Is Kelly going to continue to hold that line even as the odds of making the team relevant fade?

Dolphins Talent Could Become Available

The Dolphins may now enter the trade market by making players such as edge rushers Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and even receiver Jaylen Waddle available. That decision has not been made, but even if it is, it would take significant draft compensation to get the Dolphins to move on from the younger of those players.

Chubb, 29, might go for less if the Dolphins trade him.

Ross's commitment to compete for championships consistently has been a failure. The Dolphins currently own the NFL's longest playoff win drought, dating back to Dec. 2000.

Ross, who took over as owner in 2009, has never had a Dolphins team win a playoff game.

And Grier, who became general manager in 2016, never had a Dolphins team win a playoff game.

This year the Dolphins would need a terrific rally to even make the playoffs because they have a 2-7 record.

Mike McDaniel Remains In Peril

So, barring that improbable rally, head coach Mike McDaniel is also expected to be fired at some point either during or after the season.

McDaniel's only hope beyond winning a lot over the final eight games is that Ross has a history of half-measures in that he's never fired both the GM and head coach after the same season.

Grier joined the Dolphins organization in 2000 as an area scout. He progressed through the scouting ranks over the years until 2016, when he was promoted to general manager.

In 2019, when Adam Gase was fired as coach and Mike Tannenbaum was fired as executive vice president, Grier not only survived but was promoted and given full football control over the organization.

Grier Enjoyed Limited Draft Success

He enjoyed that status in choosing Brian Flores as the new head coach and enjoyed it again in 2022 when Flores was fired and McDaniel was hired.

So why is Grier, something of a Ross favorite over the years, the first to fall amid a terrible season? His fingerprints are all over this team's inability to win.

Grier has made 61 draft picks during his time as general manager. Only four of those resulted in players that made the Pro Bowl. And some of those didn't do it with the Dolphins after Grier either released or traded them.

That kind of track record and the team's inability to succeed on the field against the league's better teams had soured fans on Grier. And that's the reason those fans celebrated his departure.